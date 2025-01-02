Jeremy Renner stands 'strong again,' 2 years after devastating snowplow accident nearly killed him

Jeremy Renner is honoring the men and women who helped save his life on the second anniversary of his near-fatal snowplow accident.

On Jan. 1, Renner took to Instagram to share a photo of himself from two years ago, sitting in a hospital bed surrounded by medical staff.

"Happy New Year blessings to you all…. Ringing in my second ‘ReBirthday’ today," his emotional caption began. "I send out my love, respect, and gratitude for the army of people that it took to put me back together again. Thank you to each and every nurse, doctor, first responder… I literally owe you my life.

JEREMY RENNER IS ‘KIND OF EXCITED’ FOR DEATH FOLLOWING SNOWPLOW ACCIDENT

"All my heart goes out to my beautiful, brave nephew and the angels (my neighbors) who jumped to my aid and endured the chaos for 45 long minutes on the icy asphalt New Years morning. I’m so sorry all the haunting images I imprinted on you all (I’ll spare you all from the meat grinding images )…."

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR INSTAGRAM POST

On Jan. 1, 2023, Renner was airlifted to a hospital after he was run over by his own Sno-Cat while attempting to tow a vehicle stuck in the snow near his home in the Sierra Nevada mountains. He broke more than 30 bones and was treated for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

"My gratitude list is very long …. With the amount of love and prayers that flooded in from you all around the world (needing each and every one of them), my family never leaving my side, with some divine intervention, a bit of luck and a whole lot of miracles … I stand strong again," Renner's caption continued.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"More Open. More Loved. More Connected. And f--king BLESSED to take my next step, to take MY NEXT BREATH. Thank you with every fiber and cell in my body. I love you ALL," he concluded, adding a red heart emoji and #MyNextBreath.

Bodycam footage showed what unfolded during Renner's traumatic snowplow accident near his home in Lake Tahoe, California, where he was "completely crushed" by his 14,000-pound PistenBully Sno-Cat.

Washoe County Sheriff's Department officials responded to the accident, which was reported by a neighbor shortly before 9 a.m. Renner was attempting to help his nephew, Alex Fries, move a truck that was stuck in the snow. Renner exited the snowplow to check on his nephew, but it kept moving. So, he jumped back on to stop the snowplow only to get caught in the tread.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

After Renner was transported to a hospital, a paramedic could be heard saying, "I've never seen anything like this."

"What a f---ing disaster, dude," Renner told Men's Health of his recovery. "Showering, going to the bathroom — everything was a disaster."

"They give you medications so you don’t go to the bathroom, so you get constipated. And you pee in a jar. It was awful. That’s when you know things aren’t going great — you’re peeing in a plastic jug. It took me 17 minutes to get out of bed."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since the accident, Renner has given his fans several updates on his road to recovery on his social media platforms.