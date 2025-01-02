Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Jeremy Renner stands 'strong again,' 2 years after devastating snowplow accident nearly killed him

Jeremy Renner was hospitalized Jan. 1, 2023, after his Sno-Cat ran over him

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
First responders discuss Jeremy Renner’s injuries after snowplow accident Video

First responders discuss Jeremy Renner’s injuries after snowplow accident

Sheriffs said Jeremy Renner was ‘conscious’ when paramedics responded.

Jeremy Renner is honoring the men and women who helped save his life on the second anniversary of his near-fatal snowplow accident.

On Jan. 1, Renner took to Instagram to share a photo of himself from two years ago, sitting in a hospital bed surrounded by medical staff. 

"Happy New Year blessings to you all…. Ringing in my second ‘ReBirthday’ today," his emotional caption began. "I send out my love, respect, and gratitude for the army of people that it took to put me back together again. Thank you to each and every nurse, doctor, first responder… I literally owe you my life.

jeremy renner smiling

Jeremy Renner celebrated the "army of people" who helped him survive his near-fatal snowplow accident on its second anniversary. (Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images)

"All my heart goes out to my beautiful, brave nephew and the angels (my neighbors) who jumped to my aid and endured the chaos for 45 long minutes on the icy asphalt New Years morning. I’m so sorry all the haunting images I imprinted on you all (I’ll spare you all from the meat grinding images )…."

On Jan. 1, 2023, Renner was airlifted to a hospital after he was run over by his own Sno-Cat while attempting to tow a vehicle stuck in the snow near his home in the Sierra Nevada mountains. He broke more than 30 bones and was treated for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. 

"My gratitude list is very long …. With the amount of love and prayers that flooded in from you all around the world (needing each and every one of them), my family never leaving my side, with some divine intervention, a bit of luck and a whole lot of miracles … I stand strong again," Renner's caption continued. 

"More Open. More Loved. More Connected. And f--king BLESSED to take my next step, to take MY NEXT BREATH. Thank you with every fiber and cell in my body. I love you ALL," he concluded, adding a red heart emoji and #MyNextBreath. 

Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident

Officers respond to Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident on New Year's Day 2023 in Lake Tahoe. (Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

Jeremy Renner posts selfie from hospital snowplow accident Reno Lake Tahoe

Jeremy Renner shared a hospital selfie after surgery following a snowplow accident. (Jeremy Renner/ Instagram)

Bodycam footage showed what unfolded during Renner's traumatic snowplow accident near his home in Lake Tahoe, California, where he was "completely crushed" by his 14,000-pound PistenBully Sno-Cat.

Washoe County Sheriff's Department officials responded to the accident, which was reported by a neighbor shortly before 9 a.m. Renner was attempting to help his nephew, Alex Fries, move a truck that was stuck in the snow. Renner exited the snowplow to check on his nephew, but it kept moving. So, he jumped back on to stop the snowplow only to get caught in the tread. 

Jeremy Renner's nephew shows deputies how snowplow accident almost killed his uncle

Renner's nephew, Alex Fries, shared his account of the accident with authorities. (Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

Jeremy smiles at Hollywood event.

Jeremy Renner wrote that he is "BLESSED to take my next step, to take MY NEXT BREATH" after the accident left him with more than 30 broken bones, blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.  (Jason Merritt)

After Renner was transported to a hospital, a paramedic could be heard saying, "I've never seen anything like this."

"What a f---ing disaster, dude," Renner told Men's Health of his recovery. "Showering, going to the bathroom — everything was a disaster."

Jeremy Renner

Two years after his near-fatal accident, Renner said "with some divine intervention, a bit of luck and a whole lot of miracles … I stand strong again." (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

"They give you medications so you don’t go to the bathroom, so you get constipated. And you pee in a jar. It was awful. That’s when you know things aren’t going great — you’re peeing in a plastic jug. It took me 17 minutes to get out of bed."

Since the accident, Renner has given his fans several updates on his road to recovery on his social media platforms.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

