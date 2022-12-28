Jeremiah Green: What to know about the drummer and co-founder of rock band Modest Mouse

Jeremiah Green, the drummer and co-founder of the rock band Modest Mouse, is battling stage 4 cancer.

In a post shared to the band's official Instagram page, lead singer Isaac Brock announced the 45-year-old drummer's diagnosis and shared that he was undergoing treatment, which was "making a positive difference."

"Some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp," Brock, 47, wrote alongside a black and white photo of Green.

He continued, "Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he’s currently in treatment. It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference."

"Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send ‘good vibes’ (to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that’d be great."

Green's mother, Carol Namatame, first revealed the sad news of her son's diagnosis in a Facebook post she shared on Christmas Day.

"Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer. He [is] so strong and so brave and hanging in there!" Namatame wrote.

Green's friend Marco Collins, a Seattle based DJ, also took to social media on Sunday to announce his diagnosis.

"Just found out my friend Jeremiah Green (Modest Mouse) has pulled off the band’s tour because he is currently undergoing chemo treatments to battle Stage 4 Cancer," Collins wrote, alongside a black and white photo of Green playing the drums.

Collins noted that Green’s "prognosis is good" and concluded his message with, "Sending him nothing but love & healing energy! Get well buddy. We’re all pulling for you!"

Here's what you need to know about Jeremiah Green:

Jeremiah's family

According to Green's Instagram page, the drummer and his wife Lauren are parents to six-year-old son Wilder, whom they welcomed in October 2016.

In March 2017, Green and Lauren, a native of Kennebunkport, MA, tied the knot in Bayville, St. Michael, Barbados. Green shared a photo of the two at their wedding on the Caribbean island country on March 9, 2017. He marked their three-year anniversary in March 2020 with a throwback snap from the ceremony in which he and Lauren were pictured in their wedding attire with Wilder.

Green and Lauren opened the vintage clothing and home goods store, Thuja, in Port Townsend, WA on May 5, 2017, according to the Port Townsend Ledger. However, the shop closed permanently during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Dec. 27 Facebook post, Namatame shared that Green's older brother Adam brought some Christmas cheer to Lauren and Wilder.

"This guy, Adam Green, is our Xmas hero. He spent Xmas day driving presents to Jeremiah’s wife and son," she wrote alongside a photo of Adam.

She added that Adam also drove presents over to Green and her husband Brian, who is caring for the musician while he receives treatment, writing, "We love you so much!"

On Tuesday, Adam shared an update on his brother's condition with Fox News Digital.

"He is doing great considering the circumstances," Adam shared. "He played a lot of shows with the cancer but the doctor gave him the green light to play all the way up to the last West Coast date. His goal is to be back on tour this spring in South America. He has about 4 weeks of Chemo and Radiation left."

Namatame also paid tribute to Brian with a Facebook post she shared on Wednesday.

"I need to do a shoutout to my husband Brian Namatame," she wrote. "He is the absolute kindest man. He has not left Jeremiah M Green side since he started his cancer treatments."

Namatame continued, "He gave up Christmas with his daughter and grandchildren and never complains. Our family is forever blessed to have this man in our lives. Jeremiah would not be able to go thru what he’s going thru without his amazing stepdad in his life! We love you Brian Namatame!"

Modest Mouse

Born in Oahu, Hawaii, Green grew up in Moxee, Washington, and later moved with his family to the Seattle suburb of Issaquah. In 1993, he founded Modest Mouse with fellow Issaquah locals Brock and bassist Eric Judy.

In 1996, Modest Mouse released their debut album "This Is a Long Drive for Someone with Nothing to Think About," which they followed up with 1997's "The Lonesome Crowded West."

After signing with Epic Records, the band released their critically-acclaimed third studio album, "The Moon & Antarctica," in 2000.

In 2003, Green stepped away from the band for a year due to a nervous breakdown, People Magazine reported. During that time, Modest Mouse released their fourth studio album, 2004's "Good News for People Who Love Bad News." The album went platinum and received a Grammy Award nomination for best alternative music album, with the hit single "Float On" nominated for best rock song.

Green returned to recording and touring as part of the band's main lineup later that year. The band's fifth studio offering, 2007's "We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank," was their first album to reach number one on the U.S. Billboard 2000 Chart.

In 2015, Modest Mouse released their sixth studio album, "Strangers to Ourselves." Their seventh studio album, "The Golden Casket," released on June 25, 2021.

Upcoming activities

Modest Mouse concluded their tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their album, "The Lonesome Crowded West," just before Christmas on Dec. 20 in Washington, D.C .

The band is scheduled to return to the big stage in March to perform at all three South American Lollapalooza festivals in Chile, Argentina and Brazil.

In a July interview with NME, Brock revealed that the band is working on new music.

"I got seven new songs coming out pretty soon," Brock shared. "As soon as we were done with the last album, I had a thorn in my side about everyone saying, 'Why does it take so long to put out records?' Because I find other interests! Not all of them good, but f— it! I don't want to have to answer that question anymore, so I have a record that I'm really happy with."

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.