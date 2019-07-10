'Jeopardy!' star James Holzhauer to return for Tournament of Champions

James Holzhauer is returning to "Jeopardy!"

The contestant, who made headlines this year for his incredible 32-game winning streak on the beloved game show, will be joined by 14 other contestants to compete in the Tournament of Champions.

During this special, Holzhauer will come face-to-face with Chicagoan librarian, Emma Boettcher, who ended his run.

The competitors are all after the $250,000 grand prize when the 10-day event airs in November.

They include Josh Hill, Ryan Fenster, Kyle Jones, Rob Worman, Alan Dunn, Steven Grade, Eric R. Backes, Anneke Garcia, Lindsey Schultz, Gilbert Collins, Rachel Lindgren, Dhruv Gaur, and Francois Barcomb.

The participants are from the Teachers Tournament and College Championship and have won the most games since the Tournament of Champions last year.

Holzhauer famously took home $2,462,216 from his incredible run. He's the second person to win over $2 million behind Ken Jennings.