James Holzhauer's final ‘Jeopardy!’ episode was highest rated in 14 years

When "Jeopardy!" contestant James Holzhauer ended his record-breaking run on the popular game show, his appearance also set another record for the show as it was the highest rated episode in 14 years.

JAMES HOLZHAUER IS A 'JEOPARDY!' RATINGS HERO

His record-breaking streak on June 3 triumphed across key breakouts including the highest rated show in 14 years among homes (9.0, since May 25, 2005, with a 9.2) and in total viewers 14.5 million, since Nov. 30, 2004, with 18.0 million).

Across all entertainment programming this season, Jeopardy! holds four of the top ten’s highest audiences which includes episodes of "60 Minutes" and "Big Bang Theory" finale as well as the Game of Thrones series finale. See below:

"The Big Bang Theory" (series finale 5/16/19, 18.5 million total viewers)

"60 Minutes" (12/16/18, 14.6 million)

"Jeopardy!" (final day of the streak 6/3/19, 14.5 million)

"The Big Bang Theory" (2/7/19, 14.2 million)

"Jeopardy!" (becomes the second winningest player 5/2/19, 14.1 million)

"60 Minutes" (10/21/18, 14.1 million)

"Jeopardy!" (5/28/19, 13.8 million)

"Big Bang Theory" (13.7 million)

"Jeopardy!" (5/29/19, 13.6 million)

"Game of Thrones" (series finale 5/19/19, 13.6 million)

As previously reported, Holzhauer’s highest-rated week remains Week 5, just before the two-week break, which posted 14-year highs. With help from Holzhauer’s streak, which ended June 3, "Jeopardy!" climbed to the No. 1 spot season-to-date among all syndicated shows in total viewers, averaging 10.1 million viewers.

Holzhauer’s 32 episode winning streak came to an end on June 3 when Emma Boettcher took the game. He went on to win more than $2 million, coming in second to "Jeopardy!’s" winningest contestant, Ken Jennings, who earned $2,522,700 in a 74-game winning streak in 2004.