'Jeopardy!' honors Regis Philbin with 1992 episode featuring late icon

“Jeopardy!” aired the first episode of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” on Monday as a way to honor the Regis Philbin just days after his death at the age of 88.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Regis Philbin. We present Monday’s ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ episode in memoriam, and with love and gratitude for his friendship to the show for so many years,” the show posted on Twitter.

In the episode, which first aired in 1992, the iconic television personality made the audience laugh as he struggled to answer the questions with a question prompt like contestants are supposed to.

He also had issues with operating his buzzer, according to Yahoo. At one point he asked if it was working properly and Alex Trebek jokingly responded, “It works, you don't.”

“The episode was chosen weeks ago as a way of expressing our gratitude to Regis for his friendship to the show for so many years,” the game show revealed on its website. “We proudly present it now in memoriam and with love.”

Philbin finished in second place, while Carol Burnett won and Donna Mills placed third. All contestants, win or lose, received a $10,000 donation for a charity of their choice. Philbin chose the Cardinal Hayes High School to donate his money to.

Fans got a kick out of the debut “Celebrity Jeopardy!” episode and loved Philbin’s playful humor.

"Omg I’ve never laughed so hard watching 'Jeopardy!' Alex, Regis & Carol Burnett are killing me," one fan wrote.

Another fan wrote: "It was hilarious! So glad I didn't Miss [sic] it."



In a statement to Fox News on Monday, the Chief Medical Examiner Office in Connecticut revealed his cause of death was "heart disease (natural).".

Philbin's family previously confirmed to Fox News that he passed away from "natural causes." He was 88.

"We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday," his family announced in a statement Saturday.

"His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him -- for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about," the statement continued. "We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."

Philbin is survived by his wife, Joy, and their daughters J.J. and Joanna Philbin, as well as his daughter Amy Philbin with his first wife, Catherine Faylen, People reported.

