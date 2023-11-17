Expand / Collapse search
'Jeopardy!' fans outraged over misleading clue that cost contestant the game

Fans were furious with Ken Jennings' clue during the Double Jeopardy! round on Thursday night's episode

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
"Jeopardy!" fans are furious following Thursday night's Double Jeopardy! round, and they're pointing fingers at host Ken Jennings.

Contestant Scott Plummer lost nearly all of his show's earnings during the Champions Wildcard episode. Plummer competed against Tim Moon and Amy Bekkerman — all of whom have competed on the show before — on Thursday night.

Jennings introduced the category for the Double Jeopardy! round titled: "That's Misleading."

Ken Jennings looks serious with his hands together behind the podium during "Jeopardy"

Fans were not pleased with "Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings after Thursday night's episode. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)

The "Jeopardy!" host explained how the category would work: The two parts of each clue would form a compound word. "If I say, 'Singer Bryan with a blanket on,' you say, 'What is Luke warm?' Get it?" Jennings said.

The contestants breezed through some of the questions, and then Plummer picked the $2,000 clue, which was the last Daily Double of the night.

At the time, Plummer had $3,600 before betting nearly everything he earned with this clue: "Paintings seen along the sloping path for wheelchairs."

Ken Jennings smiling

A contestant nearly lost all of his earnings during a questionable Double Jeopardy! segment on Thursday night's episode of "Jeopardy!," hosted by Ken Jennings. (Eric McCandless/ABC)

Plummer seemed stumped, and he stammered "Something ramp?" before shaking his head.

The timer ran out and Jennings said Plummer was incorrect before revealing "Rampart" was the correct answer. 

Fans took to Reddit to share their opinions of the outcome.

"I'm usually on the side of the writers, but DD3 was bullsh--. Literally every other clue in the "That's Misleading" category gave the two halves in the same order as the correct response compound word (banana split, fishbowl, etc.)," one user wrote. 

Ken Jennings on Jeopardy

Fans took to the internet to express their concerns with Thursday night's episode. (Jeopardy Productions Inc.)

"But then suddenly for the DD, the clue gave the two halves in reverse order! What the hell is that? That's why Scott was muttering "something-ramp." I'd bet anything he considered "art-ramp" in his head and discarded it because "art-ramp" isn't a word," the user continued.

The Reddit user responded to someone saying the "greenroom was in a state after that one" and said, "Also, ‘rampart’ isn't a compound word or phrase in the same way as the other 4 clues: kidnap, saw-horse, banana split, fishbowl." 

'Jeopardy' logo

A fan called the clue in the "That's Misleading" category "just terrible." (Getty Images)

The user continued, "In those 4 cases, if you say the two component words, it sounds exactly the same as the resulting correct response word or phrase. But ‘rampart’ isn't pronounced ‘ramp-art’; it's ‘ram-part.’ Just terrible."

Another user chimed in, "That was absolutely awful. I hated that category anyway, but that made it doubly worse."

Another fan agreed and wrote, "100 percent. I kept saying art ramp in my head and came up empty. Also, rampart isn't a compound word."

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

