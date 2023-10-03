Ken Jennings makes a 'Jeopardy!' first after unique contestant request

What is a human pyramid?

"Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings made a first for the quiz show on Monday when he fulfilled a contestant’s offbeat request to form a human pyramid on the stage.

The show shared the fun moment that ran over the credits after Champions Wildcard contestant Emily Seaman Hoy explained earlier that she and her family like to take a photo of themselves forming a pyramid when they travel to places such as the pyramids of Giza or outside Mexico City and under the Northern Lights.

‘JEOPARDY!' HOST MAYIM BAILIK RECEIVED CRITICISM FROM PRODUCER AMID FAN BACKLASH

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Our next big goal is to get a pyramid on the ‘Jeopardy!’ stage with the host of ‘Jeopardy!’" she told Jennings.

"We have never done a human pyramid here, and I don’t think I’ve ever been in one, so we’ll have to talk after the show," he answered.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Surprisingly, he made it happen — with the show capturing a photo of her family executing one and then Jennings stepping in.

"Well Ken, there's a first time for everything!" the show wrote on its social media, along with a video and photo of the moment.

Hoy, who was previously on two episodes in 2021, placed second to contestant Dane Reighard.

In addition to hosting "Jeopardy!," Jennings is hosting the newest season of "Celebrity Jeopardy!" as Mayim Bialik stepped down due to the ongoing writers’ strike. The strike officially ended Wednesday.

After the news was announced in August, fans shared their mixed feelings about Bialik's hosting abilities, with some even prefer Jennings.

"Great to see Ken, love him hosting," one fan wrote on the Instagram post featuring the new poster.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Now that Mayim isn't hosting I can watch this," one user wrote, referencing Bialik's decision to step back.

"Jeopardy!" has always stood behind Bialik as a hosting choice.

Before Bialik and Jennings took over, the show was hosted by Alex Trebek, whose tenure at the game show spanned 37 seasons. After a long battle with pancreatic cancer, the 80-year-old died in November 2020.