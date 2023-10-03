Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Ken Jennings makes a 'Jeopardy!' first after unique contestant request

Champions Wildcard contestant Emily Seaman Hoy included host Ken Jennings in her family travel tradition on the set of the show

Brie Stimson
Published
'Who Can Forget' Alex Trebek? Fox Nation honors the late 'Jeopardy!' host, relives the hardship of filling his shoes Video

'Who Can Forget' Alex Trebek? Fox Nation honors the late 'Jeopardy!' host, relives the hardship of filling his shoes

Fox Nation's 'Who Can Forget 2021?' revisits the year's biggest headlines. To watch the full program, visit foxnation.com and subscribe today.

What is a human pyramid? 

"Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings made a first for the quiz show on Monday when he fulfilled a contestant’s offbeat request to form a human pyramid on the stage.

The show shared the fun moment that ran over the credits after Champions Wildcard contestant Emily Seaman Hoy explained earlier that she and her family like to take a photo of themselves forming a pyramid when they travel to places such as the pyramids of Giza or outside Mexico City and under the Northern Lights. 

Ken Jennings on the "Jeopardy!" stage

Ken Jennings agreed to form a human pyramid with a contestant and her family this week in a "Jeopardy!" first. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images)

"Our next big goal is to get a pyramid on the ‘Jeopardy!’ stage with the host of ‘Jeopardy!’" she told Jennings.

"We have never done a human pyramid here, and I don’t think I’ve ever been in one, so we’ll have to talk after the show," he answered.

Surprisingly, he made it happen — with the show capturing a photo of her family executing one and then Jennings stepping in.

Ken Jennings standing in front of the "Jeopardy!" board

Ken Jennings began hosting "Jeopardy!" in 2021.  (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images)

"Well Ken, there's a first time for everything!" the show wrote on its social media, along with a video and photo of the moment. 

Hoy, who was previously on two episodes in 2021, placed second to contestant Dane Reighard. 

In addition to hosting "Jeopardy!," Jennings is hosting the newest season of "Celebrity Jeopardy!" as Mayim Bialik stepped down due to the ongoing writers’ strike. The strike officially ended Wednesday.

After the news was announced in August, fans shared their mixed feelings about Bialik's hosting abilities, with some even prefer Jennings.

"Great to see Ken, love him hosting," one fan wrote on the Instagram post featuring the new poster.

A split image of Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik

Ken Jennings took over hosting duties for "Celebrity Jeopardy!" from Mayim Bialik. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images | Tyler Golden/ABC via Getty Images)

"Now that Mayim isn't hosting I can watch this," one user wrote, referencing Bialik's decision to step back.

"Jeopardy!" has always stood behind Bialik as a hosting choice.

Before Bialik and Jennings took over, the show was hosted by Alex Trebek, whose tenure at the game show spanned 37 seasons. After a long battle with pancreatic cancer, the 80-year-old died in November 2020.

