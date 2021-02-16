'Jeopardy!' contestants fail to recognize NBA's Jimmy Butler, fans react

It's not often that "Jeopardy!" contestants are left speechless by a question.

However, on Tuesday's episode of the popular quiz show, that's exactly what happened when guest host Ken Jennings asked a trio of competitors to identify Jimmy Butler.

"Recently, this baller-barista launched Big Face Coffee and turned his new team, the Miami Heat, into a title contender," hinted Jennings.

When none of the contestants responded, he told them, "We were looking for Jimmy Butler."

The "Jeopardy!" oddity set the internet ablaze and many fans took to Twitter to joke about the moment.

"When three people on Jeopardy couldn’t identify Jimmy Butler," one viewer wrote, alongside a GIF of Butler, 31, making a goofy face.

"Today on Jeopardy!: noooo nobody recognized Jimmy Butler :(" said another.

"Smh just watched an episode of @Jeopardy and not one contestant knew who @JimmyButler was," a third said. "Smh turned off my tv."

A fourth added: "Lmao they really didn’t know who Jimmy butler was on jeopardy and they put up a picture of his face and said the team he plays for."

"Today on 'Stupid a-- s--t that happened on Jeopardy' in the Jeopardy round, the $1000 question for the category 'Hoops' was a picture of 2020 NBA finalist Jimmy Butler, and yes, you guessed it, not a single person knew who he was..." yet another joked.

Butler, 31, has played in the NBA since 2011, for the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers before joining his current team, the Miami Heat.

According to the NBA's website, Butler scores about 19.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game with a player impact estimate of 18.6.

He also won a gold medal at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Butler made headlines last week for his performance against the New York Knicks. The forward was fouled by Julius Randle and hit the floor, appearing to be hurt.

Fans and commentators were concerned as he seemed to writhe in pain until he hopped up and walked off the court.

"I’ve studied Mark Wahlberg and how he acts so incredibly well," Butler said after the game, via the South Flordia Sun-Sentinel. "I’ve taken a few pointers."