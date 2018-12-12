Jenny McCarthy says she was once asked to 'act Republican' while on 'The View'

Jenny McCarthy is speaking out about her time on "The View."

During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" on Tuesday, the "Masked Singer" star, 46, revealed that creator Barbara Walters once asked her to "act Republican."

"... When I was on there, it was really hilarious, because they initially had me come on to be the pop culture girl because they wanted to change it," McCarthy explained to host Andy Cohen.

"And then Barbara didn’t know who anybody was pop culture-wise," she continued. "And then they came in my dressing room and said, ‘Can you just act Republican so we have another point of view?' And I said, ‘How do I act Republican?’

"Then they figured out how to get a Republican."

McCarthy — a co-host on the ABC daytime talk show from 2013 to 2014 — complimented Meghan McCain, who offers a conservative voice to "The View."

“I love her on ‘The View,'" she gushed. "They needed an opposite point of view, in order to be ‘The View’ you need different sides."

Since joining the show, McCain, 34, has gotten into multiple heated arguments with co-host Joy Behar.

Most recently when Behar, 76, snapped at McCain for attempting to keep the December 3rd segment on honoring late President George H.W. Bush without trashing Trump.