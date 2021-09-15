Jennifer Lopez shares her post-workout skincare secrets and what she 'can’t leave the house without'

Jennifer Lopez shared her post-workout skincare secrets to Instagram on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old musician filmed the entirety of her skincare routine she completes after working out and posted it for fans.

"Exercise is essential in @JLo's life (flashback to THAT VMA look [fire emoji]) but, just like her skincare routine, it’s all about consistency," Lopez's beauty brand, JLo Beauty, shared on Instagram. "Which products pull the weight and leave her skin with that iconic post-workout glow?"

Lopez's secret post-workout routine included a cleanser, a serum and an SPF moisturizer. In the video, Lopez is seen wearing a white bra top with her hair pulled back.

"I don't know about you guys but I can't leave the house without lipgloss and mascara and honestly I put the booster on my cheeks too, yeah I put it on, I want to look good when I look into the mirror," she said elsewhere in the clip.

Of the gym, JLo said: "I like to wear a cute outfit that's what I like to do when I work out," adding it helps "motivate" her.

On top of sharing her post-workout tips, Lopez is also set to reveal her "daily fitness and affirmation routines."

The "Let's Get Loud" singer, who recently attended the Met Gala with beau Ben Affleck, has previously opened up about how important skincare is to her and revealed she's never had Botox.

"I'm not that person," Lopez said, according to Page Six. "I don’t have anything against people doing that; it’s just not my thing. I’m more about a natural approach to skincare … but I want [my products] to work. I want the hyaluronic acid in there. I want the things that are going to help, because I don’t want to have to go to the needles at some point."

Lopez released JLo Beauty in January.

"This isn't just a passion project, it's a 30-year dream," Lopez wrote on Instagram as she announced the launch. "I can't wait to share my skincare secrets with you!!"