Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez share adorable family photos on Thanksgiving: 'So grateful today'

Jennifer Lopez was truly in the holiday spirit with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and his two daughters this Thanksgiving.

JLo, 50, took to Instagram on Thursday to share the celebratory post with her 106 million followers.

“So grateful today and everyday! Blessings...🧡💛🍁🦃. HAPPY THANKSGIVING EVERYONE!!” the “Baila Conmigo” singer wrote in the post.

The post features several images from the family’s Thanksgiving celebration, all showing JLo alongside family members as they rang in the holiday.

Photos in the post depict the family smiling and posing for the camera while other photos show off the family preparing their meals for their big Thanksgiving feast.

A-Rod, 44, reciprocated by sharing one of the same photos from JLo’s post — which features the former New York Yankee holding a watermelon while his fiancée laughed beside his daughters Natasha, 15, Ella, 11.

The music star and the retired baseball legend got engaged in March after two years of dating.

The pair officially celebrated their two-year anniversary on Feb. 4 and A-Rod shared a heartfelt message to his fiancée on Instagram at the time.

“Only 730 days, which have flown by, but it feels like we have been together forever. We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words,” A-Rod wrote.