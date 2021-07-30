Jennifer Lopez heats up the internet in a tiny yellow bikini: 'Ciao'

Jennifer Lopez dropped yet another set of sizzling bikini photos on social media Friday.

The 52-year-old musician posed for the camera in a bright yellow bikini while on her European yacht tour.

"Ciao," Lopez captioned the photos along with a yellow heart emoji.

Lopez and boyfriend Ben Affleck arrived in Capri, Italy on Tuesday after enjoying time in St. Tropez, France for the singer's birthday. They went public with their relationship on Instagram with a picture of them kissing.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship after the singer and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, called it quits in April.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the couple said in a statement at the time.

The "Hustlers" star and "Argo" director were previously engaged for roughly two years. The two split in 2004 and Affleck went on to marry actress Jennifer Garner in 2005. The pair – who share three children together – divorced in 2018.

Lopez shares Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.