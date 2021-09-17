Jennifer Lopez feels like she’s an 'outsider' in Hollywood ‘sometimes'

Jennifer Lopez admitted she sometimes feels like an "outsider" in the Hollywood industry in a video shared Thursday on the JLo Beauty Instagram account.

The video was part of retailer Sephora's "We Belong" campaign amid National Hispanic American Heritage Month.

"I think for me… I know it's so important for all of us to feel like we belong," Lopez explained in the video. "Um… and like most people there's so many times in your life where you feel like an outsider. I feel like that in Hollywood sometimes."

"I still feel that way," the star, who has had a decades-long career in Tinseltown, continued. "But the truth is, you just need your little tribe."

Lopez, who was dressed in skin-tight yellow dress featuring a keyhole cut-out, went on to emphasize the way to "truly feel beautiful."

"I believe we all have this limitless power inside us that makes us unstoppable. I worked really hard to get where I am today, and I've learned that the only way to truly feel beautiful is to love and accept yourself fully for who you are."

Alongside the video, there was a caption that read: "We Belong to Something Beautiful @Sephora ‘Latinas are fearless and powerful, and they can accomplish anything they set their minds to’ We’re honored to be kicking off #HispanicHeritage Month with @Sephora and their #WeBelong series Being Latina is such a huge part of who @JLo is, and that is reflected in #JLoBeauty and what we stand for — helping women tap into that limitless feeling."

Lopez released her beauty brand, JLo Beauty , back in January.

"This isn't just a passion project, it's a 30-year dream," Lopez wrote on Instagram as she announced the launch. "I can't wait to share my skincare secrets with you!!"

The "Let's Get Loud" singer has been passionate about sharing her beauty and skincare secrets. Lopez recently shared her post-workout routine on the JLo Beauty Instagram page.