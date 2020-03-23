Jennifer Lopez’s ex-boyfriend of 10 years David Cruz dead at 51

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jennifer Lopez’s ex-boyfriend and high school sweetheart David Cruz has died, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to Fox News on Monday. He was 51.

According to TMZ, he died on Saturday of heart disease.

Cruz dated Lopez for a decade after the former pair connected when the pop music superstar was just 15 years old and stayed with her through the mid-1990s until she landed her breakout role in “Selena," per People magazine.

He had been by Lopez’s side during many industry events during his time with the actress and singer and even accompanied her to the “Money Train” film premiere back in November 1995 and was said to be a movie production assistant at the time, according to an article published by People around the time of the film’s taping.

Per TMZ, who first reported the death, Cruz is survived by his partner of 18 years, Isa, who described him to the outlet as “kind and loving.”

"He never held on to anything and was always very open,” Isa said. “He was a devoted father, he helped raise his stepson who is now in the Marines. He loved the Yankees and Knicks. He loved going to the theatre with me. My favorite moment was family date night, because it wasn't just special for me but for the kids as well. He always made sure to end things with an 'I love you.'"

Lopez has since gone on to date a who’s who of suitable bachelors, including Diddy, Ben Affleck, Drake and Casper Smart. She also married Marc Anthony and had two children with the Latin crooner, twins Emme and Max. Their divorce was finalized in 2014.

Lopez is currently engaged to broadcaster and former MLB slugger Alex Rodriguez.

A rep for Lopez did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.