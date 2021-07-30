Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are all loved up as they pack on the PDA during steamy Italian vacation

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck packed on the PDA during their Italian getaway on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old actress was photographed laughing while Affleck, 48, kissed her neck as they enjoyed some quality time at dinner. The couple also shared a sweet kiss.

The "Let's Get Loud" singer was wearing a red-striped bikini top paired with white linen pants for the outing.

Lopez and Affleck arrived in Capri, Italy on Tuesday after spending time in St. Tropez, France for the singer's birthday. The musician made her relationship with Affleck public on the special day by posting a photo with him on her Instagram.

The "Hustlers" star has been showing off her toned bikini bod on social media. Lopez shared photos of herself posing in a bright yellow bikini Friday on Instagram and Twitter.

"Ciao," Lopez captioned the photos along with a yellow heart emoji.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship after the singer and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, called it quits in April.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the couple said in a statement at the time.

The "Hustlers" star and "Argo" director were previously engaged for roughly two years. The two split in 2004 and Affleck went on to marry actress Jennifer Garner in 2005. The pair – who share three children together – divorced in 2018.

Lopez shares her two kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony.