Jennifer Lawrence called Kris Jenner's 'favorite daughter' in birthday wish from TV star

The Kardashian family needs to make room for one more.

On Saturday, Jennifer Lawrence celebrated her 30th birthday and received a sweet message from Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the media personalities.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Jenner took to her Instagram story to share a birthday wish for the Oscar winner.

In the first of several messages, Jenner, 64, shared an image of herself and Lawrence cuddling on a bed, acting surprised while reading a book.

"Happy birthday Jen!!!" said the first note.

A second photo depicted the two hugging one another.

"You are the most amazing girlfriend, wife, daughter and my favorite daughter today!!!!!" The reality star joked.

A third image showed Jenner speaking into a microphone while Lawrence stood by her, laughing. Both clutched cocktails in the shot.

"Thank you for your friendship, love, and so much laughter my sides hurt," she continued.

Alongside a picture of the two smiling with a friend, Jenner concluded: "I love you so much!!"

The businesswoman is, of course, mother to Kourtney, 41, Kim, 39, Khloé, 36, and Rob Kardashian, 33, all of whom she shares with late ex-husband Robert Kardashian.

She also shares to daughters -- Kendall, 24, and Kylie Jenner, 23 -- with her ex Caitlyn Jenner.