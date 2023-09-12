Jennifer Garner surprises dad with gift from 1948 ahead of his birthday

Jennifer Garner surprised her dad with a nostalgic birthday present while on a recent trip home to Charleston, West Virginia.

The "Last Thing He Told Me" actress, 51, chronicled her 36-hour trip to her hometown Monday, saying she gifted her dad William John Garner with a ride in a Studebaker.

"Dad’s early birthday surprise: a ride in his childhood car — 1948 Studebaker Champion — with kind and generous David King," she wrote on Instagram.

She also posted a photo of the two of them smiling next to the classic car.

The "Peppermint" actress chronicled the rest of her short trip, including seeing her nephew at his soccer game, spending time with her mom and sister, reuniting with her former ballet teacher and setting off the smoke alarm while cooking at home.

She also participated in a giveaway of multipacks from her "Once Upon a Farm" baby food brand.

Fans praised Garner for her family-centric post in the comments, with one person writing, "Just love how you're so down to earth."

"Like, as if we couldn't love Jen Garner anymore than we already do," another added.

Garner’s father, who will turn 85 Sept. 21, starred with her in a commercial for the Capital One Venture card, asking her, "Can I say it?" before giving the company’s tagline, "What’s in your wallet?"

"Good job, Dad!" she laughed in the ad. Garner said in the commercial her father had previously called the company asking for the "Jennifer Garner" card because she’s a spokeswoman. The "13 Going on 30" actress called it "such a dad thing to do."