Ben Affleck's kids 'love' Jennifer Lopez, ex-wife Jennifer Garner happy for her ex: report

Things seem to be going very well for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

The two have made headlines for months now as they've rekindled their romance and finally confirmed it publicly before stepping out at the Venice Film Festival in a dazzling red carpet display.

Reports have suggested that the two are very happy, as a source has recently told "Entertainment Tonight." According to the insider, Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, "could not be more in love."

"It is like they never broke up, but everything is way better this time," noted the source. "They are all over each other and their friends joke around about it with them."

Their relationship was no secret to the public, as the two were constantly seen cozying up to one another in public.

Both parties have previously been married and share kids with their ex-spouses. Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner from 2005-2018 and they share Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. For her part, Lopez was previously wed to singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme.

The two are keeping their children very involved in their relationship and reportedly have big plans to spend some quality time together over the holidays.

"They plan on spending the holidays together with the kids and also taking some solo trips," the source added. "They want to be together all of the time, so their next big things are Thanksgiving and Christmas with all the kids. There is a lot to coordinate, so they are figuring it out."

It seems Garner, 49, is backing up the new relationship, too, as she's happy for her ex.

"Her kids love J.Lo and J.Lo loves them too. It is all positive," said the insider. "When Ben is happy and the kids are happy, Jen [Garner] feels like there is nothing she can be upset about. Jen also says Ben looks better than ever. She and Ben are getting along so well in a co-parenting sense and all is good."

Fox News has reached out to reps for Lopez, Affleck and Garner for comment.