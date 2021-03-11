Jennifer Garner is open to 'Alias' reboot: 'Sign me up'

Jennifer Garner has great news for "Alias" fans.

In a new interview, the actress, 48, recently revealed that she is open to a reboot of the popular espionage thriller, which ran on ABC from 2001 to 2006.

"Sign me up," Garner told the Hollywood Reporter for its latest cover issue on Wednesday. "[I’ll] grab Bradley [Cooper -- her former co-star and dear friend] by the scruff of his neck."

"Alias" saw Garner portray Sydney Bristow, a double agent for the CIA posing as an operative for the SD-6 criminal organization while keeping her identity as a secret from family and friends.

JENNIFER GARNER ON THE DREAM SHE THOUGHT SHE LOST AFTER BEN AFFLECK SPLIT: 'I DON'T WORRY ABOUT THAT ANYMORE'

The J.J. Abrams-created spy series starred Garner, Ron Rifkin and Cooper.

Though Garner has expressed interest in a reboot, nothing has yet been confirmed regarding the return of the series.

In a 2018 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Garner once again talked about a potential "Alias" reboot and revealed it would be "totally different."

"I've heard that there's an Alias reboot happening, but no one's talked to me about it," she told the outlet. "I mean, it would be totally different. But if they didn't have me on as a guest, I would be very, very angry."

"But I can't imagine it being that serious yet because I haven't heard anything about it at all," she added at the time.

JENNIFER GARNER TALKS BODY CHANGES AFTER HAVING 3 KIDS, WHAT IT'S LIKE TO FEND OFF PREGNANCY RUMORS AT 48

Meanwhile, in her latest interview with the publication, Garner also spoke about her highly-publicized split from Ben Affleck in 2015 and recalled the dream she thought she had lost after the divorce.

"Going through it in public is not what's hard, going through it is what's hard, A," she said about the divorce, which was finalized in 2018. "And B, my children's eyes are on me."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In a 2016 Vanity Fair interview following the split news, Garner lamented on "[losing] the dream of dancing with [her] husband at [her] daughter's wedding" — but now that Garner and Affleck have successfully established solid co-parenting skills, the actress worries no more.

"When our kids get married, we'll dance, I know that now," Garner said. "We'll boogaloo and have a great time. I don't worry about that anymore."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Garner shares three children — Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12 and Samuel, 9 — with Affleck. The couple tied the knot in 2005 before calling it quits 10 years later.