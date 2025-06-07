Jennifer Garner admits Botox 'doesn't work very well' for her as she shares cautious approach to injectables

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Garner is getting candid about her experience with injectables and use of Botox.

During a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, the 53-year-old actress shared her thoughts on plastic surgery and revealed that she has tried Botox but was displeased with the results of the cosmetic procedure.

"As far as injectables go, I think just find somebody fantastic and proceed with caution," Garner shared. "I don’t do a ton, and Botox doesn’t work very well for me; that’s why I wear bangs a lot."

"I like to be able to move my forehead, and it’s such a big part of my face," she added.

JENNIFER GARNER SEEN KISSING BOYFRIEND JOHN MILLER AS SHE SPENDS TIME WITH BEN AFFLECK FOR EASTER

"I have, like, a five-head," the "Alia" alum quipped.

Garner also told Harper's Bazaar that she has considered plastic surgery, but she was advised against it by medical professionals.

"I don’t judge whatever makes anyone look or feel their best," she said. "I haven’t needed it yet, but I can’t say that I haven’t said to doctors before, ‘Do I need to do this?’"

"And I’ve had really nice doctors who have just been like, ‘No,'" Garner recalled.

However, Garner admitted that she hasn't ruled out potentially going under the knife in the future.

"God only knows 10 years from now what the conversation will be. I’m not there yet," she said.

The "Daredevil" actress explained that she believes sunscreen is crucial to maintaining a youthful appearance, noting that she was glad that she began protecting herself from the sun early in life.

"As someone who was not a sunbather in my 20s — I just didn’t have that patience — I luckily did wear sunscreen. I can tell you, the products have only gotten better, every single iteration, every single year, and I’m grateful for them now that I’m in my 50s," Garner said.

During her interview with Harper's Bazaar, Garner also reflected on whether there is a part of her appearance she has come to love more as she has aged.

"Part of the gift of being my mother’s daughter is that I haven’t spent a lot of time stressing about my physical appearance," the actress said. "I don’t spend a lot of time in the mirror."

"Sometimes I could spend more time in the mirror; I’m sure I’ve had things in my teeth or a bump in my hair," Garner acknowledged.. "So there are pluses and minuses to it."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"If you look through, like, the last 20-plus years of paparazzi pictures of me, you would see images and say, ‘You would be best served by spending more time thinking about what you look like,’" she joked.

"But the flip side of that is that I’m not really that stressed about aging or things changing," she continued. "I have my moments, of course, where I’ll look in the monitor at work and be like, ‘Who is that? Ah, that’s me!’"

"But I think less is more, as far as focusing on yourself too much in that way. What are you going to do? I want to age. I want to live to be 100. I don’t expect to look at 100 like I look today. I want to wear every single bit of those 100 years and feel great about them."

While speaking with the outlet, Garner shared that she is content with being her age and does not wish that she was younger.

"I’m very grateful to be exactly this age," the mother of three said. "I’m trying to soak it up. I feel like I’m living in my power. I’m living in my wisdom. I’m living in my joy and my capacity to do and get things done. So I’m just very aware of my luck and the grace that’s been shown to me."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

During a 2022 interview with Elle, Garner shared words of caution for young women who were considering getting fillers.

"My advice is to look at the mirror less and be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face," she said. "Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything. Don’t think that you’re 37 and you need to be shooting up your face."

While speaking with People magazine in March 2024, the Golden Globe Award winner opened up about how she embraces aging.

"Honestly, mostly, I am grateful just to be alive," Garner said. "And I'm grateful for the wisdom that I've gleaned out of these years and really grateful to be able to watch other women go through this process of life so gracefully."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "!3 Going on #0" star also reflected on her advice for young women who fear growing older.

"'Take care of yourself, but don't be scared.' Aging is a gift,'" she said.