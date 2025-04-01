'Little House on the Prairie' fans beg Jennifer Garner to join the reboot

Jennifer Garner may already have her next acting project in the bag if "Little House on the Prairie" fans have any say.

The official Instagram page for "Little House on the Prairie" shared news about an open casting call for the Netflix reboot for Laura Ingalls, played in the original series by Melissa Gilbert.

"Do you know an amazing child who could play the role of Laura Ingalls in this epic and thrilling family adventure?" their caption asked.

Garner commented on the post with an emoji of a person raising a hand.

Fans were excited about the idea, even though the "13 Going on 30" star is an adult and not a child actor.

"YES PLEASE," one fan replied.

"Honestly, @jennifer.garner … you’d be PERFECT!!! You actually would be the perfect Laura!" a fan gushed.

"How can we help you make this happen because this would be a BIG yes!!" another person wrote.

Others had an alternative role in mind for Garner, that of Ma Ingalls, played by Karen Grassle in the original.

"Ma Ingalls?! Please!!" one person wrote. Another simply wrote, "MA!!!"

Reps for Garner did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the potential role.

In January, Netflix confirmed it had given a reboot of the series the green light. The original show was based on books by Laura Ingalls Wilder about growing up in the American West during the late 1800s. They were written during the Great Depression and published in the 1930s.

Netflix has called the reboot "a transformed adaptation" that will feature Rebecca Sonnenshine of "The Boys" and "The Vampire Diaries" as showrunner and executive producer.

In February, Alison Angrim, who played original mean girl Nellie Oleson, told Fox News Digital fans can expect something different from the new adaptation.

"They’re going back to the books. They’re going back to the beginning," Angrim said. "They’re still hiring directors and everything. It’s still very, very early, but they’re looking into the first books when Laura is a very tiny girl. They’re going back to their roots."

She also noted that they’re not trying to recreate the show as it was when it aired in the 1970s.

"Even the people making it have said, ‘Oh God, don’t call it a reboot.’ They’re not trying to remake the ‘70s show. Everyone has said, ‘Obviously, we can’t recreate that. We don’t want to recreate that. That’s been done. Michael Landon did it, he achieved it and, boom, it’s good. We’re leaving that alone."

Before news of the reboot went public, Arngrim said the original cast members were given a call. None of the original cast are expected to make a cameo appearance as of now.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.