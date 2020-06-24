Jennifer Aniston's '11 11' tattoo has sentimental meaning, report says: 'She's very spiritual'

Jennifer Aniston has one tattoo dedicated to her late pooch Norman, but the actress might be secretly wearing some additional ink to remember her beloved companion.

The “Friends” star, 51, recently showed off her wrist tattoo of “11 11” during a conversation with co-star Lisa Kudrow for Variety’s Actors on Actors series and caused fans to raise eyebrows at the wrist work.

The actress is said to be “very spiritual” and believes the numbers are good luck, a source told People on Wednesday.

“The number 11 is also special to her because of her birthday and Norman,” the insider told the magazine, referencing Aniston’s Welsh Corgi terrier Norman, who died in 2011. Aniston's birthday is also Feb. 11.

Aniston has flaunted the light scribe in numerous appearances across many red carpets and although the date she received the tattoo remains a mystery, it was allegedly first spotted at the end of 2018.

Per the outlet, Aniston received her first tattoo in 2011 with the name of her dog Norman written on the inside of her right foot in a script font.

Aniston has been outspoken about the love she has for the late pup and in the same year told “Inside the Actors Studio” host James Lipton that her favorite word was “Norman.”

“I have a dog now,” Aniston told host James Lipton, according to People. “My Norman just passed away about a month ago. And I remember thinking I had never walked through having to lose a pet. So just the idea of it. And Norman was getting up there at the time, so, again, easy access.”