Jenna Jameson opens up about unrealistic expectations for mothers

Jenna Jameson is once again encouraging women to ignore the unrealistic expectations of motherhood when it comes to their bodies.

On Monday, the former adult film star took to Instagram to share a message about mothers being too hard on themselves.

“Here goes #motivationmonday,” she began in her post. “Sometimes I forget to take it easy on myself. I think as women we are ‘trained’ into thinking we have to be perfect."

She continued, “We are expected to be amazing moms, SnapBack from hard pregnancies in 6 weeks, juggle careers and kids ballet classes and baseball games, be amazing lovers and never complain oh and shower. I have begun to forgive myself for not meeting every goal and perception. Since I’ve allowed myself room to breathe, I’ve blossomed... into a patient, grateful mother. ”

In another before-and-after baby photo, the star opened about the motherhood struggle while urging women to take back control of their lives and not fall to the pressures of “snapback” culture.

“This is the truth and reality of what us women go through after having a baby. Exhausted, in love… and wondering who the hell the person staring back at them in the mirror is,” she said in her post. “I was wrong. I want other mommy’s to know we are all alike. We all struggle. But we can take control back. Back from society who makes us think we need to ‘SnapBack’. Yes I lost my weight, yes I am proud. But I am much more proud of the mother that I am.”

The 44-year-old mom, who has been candid about her weight loss journey, also recently revealed her battle with loose skin and admitted that despite losing 60 lbs, her weight still fluctuates.

The star recently shared with fans that she had returned to her gym routine to focus on building “back all the muscle lost" while she was pregnant — but was surprised to find that she had also gained weight.

“Let’s talk about the dreaded scale," Jameson captioned another photo. "I’ll admit it. I compulsively weigh myself every morning. I wish I didn’t. Oh well. This morning my weight was 4 pounds higher."

She continued, “I silently freaked out in my brain. Shut up demons! I know these are muscle gains!!!! I’ve hit the gym a lot this week and I can feel a difference. I feel strong. It might be in my head because it’s only been a week, but let a girl live.”

The mother of Batel Lu also said that loose skin from her weight loss has been a separate battle and was the main inspiration for going back to the gym to work on muscle building.

“Yes I’m trying to make the most of my legs in this pic… but if you look you can see the loose skin. I’m actively doing yoga as much as possible to try and tighten,” the star shared in a post showing off some of her loose skin. “I just wanted to post this so other mamas can see what happens when you lose weight. It’s not all perfection. But I feel so beyond healthy now that I’m fat adapted and intermittent fasting on the regular. Let me know your thoughts."