Jenna Jameson reveals she's ‘back on track’ on keto diet after gaining 20 pounds

Jenna Jameson is saying goodbye to carbs once again.

The adult film star-turned-lifestyle and fitness maven revealed on Instagram on Monday that she was back on the keto diet after sharing last week that she ditched the diet, albeit briefly, and went carb-heavy.

“Eternal summer here in Hawaii!” Jameson, 45, captioned a photo of herself sitting poolside in a white swimsuit, her long blonde locks cascading down her back. “So excited to go back to the mainland for a week soon! Update on #keto… I’m back on track and I’m taking you on my journey!”

On Friday, Jameson came clean with her followers that she had quit the keto and immediately packed on 20 pounds during her brief hiatus.

“Confession. I’ve gained 20 pounds. Ugh. I decided to take a break from #keto and live my best carby life,” she wrote on Instagram.

“The weight came back fast and furious,” she revealed. “I know a lot of people are quitting keto because it’s hard to maintain and after a year and a half I concur. Not sure if I’m going to go back full force or just calorie count.”

“What are your thoughts?” she asked her followers before sending one final message: “Love you guys!”

Jameson has been at the forefront of championing the benefits of keto dieting, which she started in March 2018 following the birth of her daughter Batel Lu in April 2017.

Chronicling her weight loss journey on Instagram, Jameson shared before-and-after photos in which she claimed to have lost around 80 pounds.

Then, in July, Jameson admitted to “losing control and eating like a crazed banshee” before returning to the diet.

“We all do it,” she wrote on Instagram, eschewing any guilt. “There are no exceptions. All the health gurus and fitness bada--es do it.”

Jameson told her followers that it was OK to feel “discouraged, disappointed and downright pissed” with yourself, but it’s important to “channel that into positivity.”

Jameson is a staunch defender of the keto diet, which has come under fire from celebrity fitness trainer Jillian Michaels, and other trainers and doctors.

In September, Jameson revealed her secrets to approaching the keto diet when fast-food restaurants are the only option, noting: “The trick is to not be tempted by other menu items.”

