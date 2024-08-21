Jelly Roll stopped by U.S. Coast Guard after headlining performance

Jelly Roll revealed that he had been pulled over by the U.S. Coast Guard on the way home from his headlining performance at Bash on the Bay.

"So we were leaving Bash on the Bay ... and we got pulled over by the Coast Guard," the musician explained in a video posted to his Instagram story Wednesday. "It's crazy. We have the sheriff of the county with us, but it actually turned out to be okay, so we're back on our way. Thank you to everybody who was concerned."

The "Save Me" singer did not share any details of the interaction or why the boat was pulled over. Fox News Digital has reached out for further comment. Bash on the Bay takes place at the Put-in-Bay Airport on South Bass Island in Ohio.

Ahead of the music festival, Jelly Roll posted a video of himself on the boat with the caption: "Never been to a show that requires a boat ride – this is cool."

JELLY ROLL ‘HAD A LOT OF TIME’ TO WRITE SONGS IN PRISON BEFORE FINDING MASSIVE SUCCESS IN COUNTRY MUSIC

"Thank you to everybody who was concerned." — Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll recently admitted that he's not sure what's next as he continues to build his music career.

"God might want me in film. He might want me to tell my story a different way," the country music star said during an appearance on "The Interview." "I'm not sure. I got options. I might go to college. I came from nothing, dude! I might want to learn something. I might come intern under you for a year! I don’t know."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"So, I'm still treating everything like, hey, man, I just want to serve people. I'm looking for songs that have purpose. When I go to put out a song under the name Jelly Roll, I think to myself - why? Because for the first time in my life, for the last three years, I can tell you it has nothing to do with a financial decision at all. I'm well past putting out anything for money. I own my masters."

"I'm okay. If I sold my catalog today, it would be one of the deals they would write about. So it's like now it really is a why," he said.

WATCH: JELLY ROLL BELIEVES HE'S A ‘LIVING MANIFESTATION’ OF BEING EQUIPPED BY GOD

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jelly Roll, known formally as Jason DeFord, began his singing career in 2003. However, he did not become mainstream until 2022 with the release of "Need a Favor" and "Son of a Sinner."

"I wouldn't be the man I am today if it wasn't for what I went through. I think it empowered me. I think it gave me my voice," he told Fox News Digital at the 2023 CMAs. "It taught me a lot about overcoming. It taught me a lot about changing and the ability to change."

"I was a horrible human for decades, and to just be able to turn that around and give a message in the music and help people … and just try to give back as much as I can in every way I can is very indicative of where I came from and how important it is to me to always reach back."

Jelly Roll grew up in Nashville, Tennessee, and has been open about his struggles with substance abuse.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP