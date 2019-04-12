'Transparent' reveals how Jeffrey Tambor will be written out following sexual harassment allegations

After parting ways with its award-winning star, Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent” creator Jill Soloway revealed how the series will address the loss of its main character.

[SPOILER ALERT: The remainder of this article will contain spoilers for the finale of “Transparent”]

Tambor played the lead, Maura, a late-in-life transgender parent, until he was fired last year following allegations of sexual misconduct. Tambor has denied the allegations. Speaking to The Los Angeles Times, Soloway revealed that the finale of the series will be a musical that shows the family dealing with Maura’s death.

It's unclear at this time how the character will meet her end and a release date for the show's last episode has not yet been revealed.

The series creator noted that they needed a different way of looking at the family in the wake of Maura's death and revealed they chose a musical format in order to shake things up. After debuting in 2014, the series drew massive critical acclaim winning several Emmys. Tambor also earned himself multiple Emmys for his part on the show before being fired last year.

The 74-year-old actor was accused by his former assistant, Van Barnes, and his co-star Trace Lysette, both transgender women, of sexual harassment, prompting Soloway to write him out of the show.

“I have great respect and admiration for Van Barnes and Trace Lysette, whose courage in speaking out about their experience on 'Transparent' is an example of the leadership this moment in our culture requires,” Soloway said at the time. “We are grateful to the many trans people who have supported our vision for 'Transparent' since its inception and remain heartbroken about the pain and mistrust their experience has generated in our community”

