Jeffree Star is in 'excruciating pain' following his car accident: 'Time to heal'

Beauty guru Jeffree Star revealed he sustained some serious injuries from the car accident he was in.

Fox News previously reported Star and his friend Daniel Lucas were involved in a "severe car accident" Friday morning while the pair were traveling through Wyoming. The car they were in reportedly hit a patch of black ice and flipped three times, according to Star.

The pair were taken to Casper Hospital following their accident, Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeremy Beck told Fox News.

"This morning was one of the scariest moments of our entire lives. I’m so grateful to be here still," Star told his 6.9 million followers in a tweet he shared on Friday. "I’m in excruciating pain because part of my back is broken and I have vertebrae fractures on my spine. My doctor said it will take a few months but I should make a full recovery."

Star’s health update came nearly six hours after a photo of the beauty YouTuber laying in a hospital bed was shared to Twitter.

Star also took time to thank his followers and close circle for checking in on him and Lucas. He added that his friend is being closely monitored by doctors.

"My best friend Daniel has internal injuries and because he has survived colon cancer three times, he’s having complications with his organs," Star, 35, wrote. "They’re monitoring him 24/7."

By Saturday afternoon, Star was reportedly discharged while Lucas remained hospitalized for further testing.

Star notably released the YouTube video he and Lucas worked on together before their accident, which detailed Lucas’ battle with colon cancer. The video was supposed to go up Friday, according to a teaser Star shared Thursday.

"Yesterday we were supposed to upload a new video about @daniellucasox’s cancer journey," Star explained. "We’ve decided to post it today while he waits for more answers in the hospital."

Star was identified as the driver, according to Wyoming authorities, and the YouTuber seemingly confirmed this detail by posting photos of his damaged Rolls-Royce.

"This was hard but I had to go see my car today," Star tweeted on Saturday. "Thank God a #RollsRoyce is built with highly reinforced steel because it saved our lives. Time to heal and let my body repair."

Police confirmed there was some snowfall in parts of Wyoming on Friday, which contributed to slushy and icy conditions. Roads were not closed, however.

Star’s YouTube following includes more than 16.5 million subscribers, which he has amassed in the 12 years he has been on the platform. In 2014, he founded Jeffree Star Cosmetics, a brand that has built a cult following.

