Jeffree Star hospitalized following ‘severe car accident’ that flipped vehicle three times

Jeffree Star was involved in a "severe car accident" on Friday after his car flipped multiple times on black ice while he and his close friend Daniel Lucas were in Wyoming.

The YouTube star and social media influencer's official social media account shared the news on Friday alongside an image, which showed Star, 35, confined to a hospital bed while wearing a neck brace. Lucas was by his side.

"A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice ... We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive," reads a tweet from Star's account.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeremy Beck told Fox News they received initial reports of the crash after 8:30 a.m. local time on Friday.

When officers arrived at the scene, Beck said Star was identified as the driver and Lucas, the lone passenger in the vehicle. Star and Lucas were both wearing seatbelts and the pair was transported to Casper Hospital.

Furthermore, police say the state did experience some snowfall through various parts, however, no roads were closed as the snow had begun melting – turning into slush and ice.

At this time, there is no investigation into whether drugs or alcohol contributed to the accident.

According to KISS FM, the two are currently still at the hospital, and Star is said to be in stable condition.