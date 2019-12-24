Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sanchez wears massive diamond ring while couple vacations in St. Barts

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are living the luxe life over the holidays — and she has the jewelry to match.

The couple were photographed boarding a yacht during a vacation in St. Barts on Sunday, and while Sanchez caressing Bezos’ neck in one picture caught the eye of onlookers, so did a massive ring on her right hand.

However, it does not appear to be an engagement ring — since she wore the rock on her right ring finger.

Kathryn Money, VP of Strategy & Merchandising for Brilliant Earth — who did not work on the ring — estimated that the piece features a 7-to 10-carat yellow, heart-shaped diamond and cost approximately $100,000 to $150,000 “depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center yellow diamond.”

Sanchez, 50, and Bezos, 55, began dating in 2018, and were forced to go public after someone threatened to expose intimate photos of the pair.

At the time, both were still married to their respective significant others, but Bezos’ divorce to ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos was finalized in April.

In October, Page Six learned that Sanchez and her estranged husband, power agent Patrick Whitesell, were close to finalizing their divorce.

Over the past year, Sanchez and Bezos have enjoyed many vacations on the seas, including a trip off the coast of Spain on David Geffen’s yacht and a separate trip aboard a mega yacht in Venice, Italy.

