Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Jeff Bezos
Published

Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sanchez wears massive diamond ring while couple vacations in St. Barts

By Eileen Reslen | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Dec. 24Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Dec. 24

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Dec. 24 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are living the luxe life over the holidays — and she has the jewelry to match.

The couple were photographed boarding a yacht during a vacation in St. Barts on Sunday, and while Sanchez caressing Bezos’ neck in one picture caught the eye of onlookers, so did a massive ring on her right hand.

ACTIVISTS BLAST BEZOS FOR SAYING AMAZON IS WRITING ITS OWN FACIAL RECOGNITION LAWS

Lauren Sanchez was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring while vacationing in St. Barts with Amazon founder boyfriend Jeff Bezos.

Lauren Sanchez was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring while vacationing in St. Barts with Amazon founder boyfriend Jeff Bezos. (Mega)

However, it does not appear to be an engagement ring — since she wore the rock on her right ring finger.

Kathryn Money, VP of Strategy & Merchandising for Brilliant Earth — who did not work on the ring — estimated that the piece features a 7-to 10-carat yellow, heart-shaped diamond and cost approximately $100,000 to $150,000 “depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center yellow diamond.”

Sanchez, 50, and Bezos, 55, began dating in 2018, and were forced to go public after someone threatened to expose intimate photos of the pair.

AMAZON SELLS CLOTHES FROM FACTORIES BLACKLISTED BY OTHER RETAILERS, INVESTIGATION REVEALS

At the time, both were still married to their respective significant others, but Bezos’ divorce to ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos was finalized in April.

In October, Page Six learned that Sanchez and her estranged husband, power agent Patrick Whitesell, were close to finalizing their divorce.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Over the past year, Sanchez and Bezos have enjoyed many vacations on the seas, including a trip off the coast of Spain on David Geffen’s yacht and a separate trip aboard a mega yacht in Venice, Italy.

This article originally appeared in The New York Post.