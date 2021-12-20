Javier Bardem calls Woody Allen allegations 'just gossip' if not 'legally proven'

Javier Bardem recently commented again on the sexual abuse allegations made against Woody Allen.

In 1992, Allen's daughter Dylan Farrow claimed her father molested her when she was seven years old. He denies the allegations and was cleared by two investigations at the time.

"Pointing fingers at someone is very dangerous if it hasn’t been legally proven. Beyond that, it’s just gossip," Bardem said to The Guardian.

The actor and the director worked together on the 2008 film "Vicky Christina Barcelona." Bardem then addressed how his former co-star Rebecca Hall later denounced working with Allen.

JAVIER BARDEM DEFENDS WOODY ALLEN, CALLS HIM A ‘GENIUS’

"To tell you the truth, I don’t follow any of that, what people said," Bardem said. "I try to go where logic dictates, which is: Let’s follow the rules that exist to establish whether someone is guilty or innocent."

The "Being the Ricardos" star continued, "If the case re-opens and he is proven to be guilty, I will be the first to say: ‘What a horrible thing.’ But so far, I haven’t seen that."

Bardem said he "credits" Allen for introducing the Oscar-winner to his wife, Penélope Cruz, who also starred in "Vicky Christina Barcelona."

In 2018, Bardem said he was "shocked" by how Allen was treated in Hollywood. "If there was evidence that Woody Allen was guilty, then yes, I would have stopped working with him, but I have doubts," he said at the time.

HBO’S ‘ALLEN V. FARROW’ FILMMAKERS OFFER WOODY ALLEN A CHANCE TO SPEAK OUT FOR A FIFTH EPISODE: ‘WE’RE HERE’

Dylan's allegations against Allen, now 86, were investigated in the 2021 HBO documentary " Allen v. Farrow ."

Allen has implied in the past that Dylan may have been misled to believe something happened that he says didn’t, since Dylan’s claims came amid a heated custody battle with his ex-girlfriend Mia Farrow in 1992.

"It’s so preposterous, and yet the smear has remained," Allen told CBS’ Lee Cowan in 2020. "And they still prefer to cling to, if not the notion that I molested Dylan, the possibility that I molested her. Nothing that I ever did with Dylan in my life could be misconstrued as that."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He continues: "There was no logic to it, on the face of it. Why would a guy who’s 57 years old and never accused of anything in my life, I’m suddenly going to drive up in the middle of a contentious custody fight at Mia’s country home (with) a 7-year-old girl. It just – on the surface, I didn’t think it required any investigation, even."

Allen admitted that he would like to have a conversation with Dylan about the topic but noted that he hasn’t spoken to her in many years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The filmmaker went on to discuss actors like Colin Firth, Timothee Chalamet and Kate Winslet, who have distanced themselves from him after working with him in the past given the renewed attention placed on the allegations, calling them "well-meaning but foolish."

"All they're doing is, they're persecuting a perfectly innocent person and they're enabling this lie," he said (via Yahoo Entertainment ).

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.