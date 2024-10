The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is making its return for the first time in five years on Oct. 15.

The show's big return will be held in New York City, the same place the first show debuted in 1995. Earlier this year, the lingerie brand announced the show would be returning in a statement on Instagram.

"We’ve read the comments and heard you. The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is BACK and will reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love—the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment, and more! Stay tuned…it only gets more iconic from here," it stated.

Victoria’s Secret canceled the show in 2019 after facing criticism over inclusivity on the runway and suffering its lowest ratings ever.

The brand’s chief marketing officer at the time, Ed Razek, also drew fire after he made controversial statements in a 2018 interview with Vogue saying the show wouldn’t include transgender models because it’s supposed to be a "fantasy." Shortly after the comments were published, Victoria’s Secret posted an apology from Razek.

Fast-forward to 2023, Victoria’s Secret released a filmed version of a fashion show on Prime Video before its official relaunch this year.

Tyra Banks is expected to put back on her "Angel Wings" for the first time in nearly 20 years on Tuesday night.

Other "angels" expected to walk the runway are Gigi Hadid, Paloma Elsesser, Imaan Hammam, Candice Swanepoel, Grace Elizabeth, Taylor Hill, Mayowa Nicholas, Devyn Garcia, Barbara Palvin, Behati Prinsloo, Ashley Graham, Jasmine Tookes and Adriana Lima.

Victoria's Secret announced in September that Cher would be headlining the evening.

"It’s a woman’s world, so it’s understood that you can’t have a fashion show without the mother of fashion herself—@Cher!" the official Instagram account captioned their announcement.

"We’re beyond excited to announce she will officially be performing at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15. But she won’t be alone...stay tuned, more announcements are coming to round out our first-ever, all-women lineup," the caption continued.

Since its debut nearly 30 years ago, the show has faced its fair share of scrutiny. From Heidi Klum's iconic $12 million Fantasy Bra to Gisele Bündchen seamlessly dodging PETA protesters on the 2002 runway, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has had headline-worthy moments for decades.

Here is a look back at the show's wildest moments over the years.

Bella Hadid's awkward run-in with her ex

In 2016, Bella Hadid was walking the Victoria's Secret runway when her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, was the musical guest of the night.

The Weeknd, whose legal name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, was singing his hit "Starboy" when the former couple awkwardly locked eyes as Hadid made her way down the runway.

Hadid and Tesfaye had an on-and-off romance that lasted from 2015 to 2019. The former couple has since moved on and Hadid is currently dating cowboy Adan Banuelos.

Heidi Klum's $12M fantasy bra

Klum has had several iconic looks throughout her reign as a Victoria's Secret Angel from 1998 until 2010. However, her look that might be the most talked about is her $12 million fantasy bra she wore during the 2001 fashion show.

The Heavenly Star Bra was designed by Mouawad, and it was the first year the Victoria's Secret fashion show aired on television.

Gisele Bündchen dodged PETA protesters

In 2002, Bündchen was in the middle of her runway walk when PETA protesters jumped onstage in an attempt to disrupt the Victoria's Secret fashion show.

At the time, Bündchen – a seasoned runway model – was bombarded by activists holding "Gisele: Fur Scum" signs.

The protest, which was targeted at Bündchen, was in response to her newly signed contract with furrier Blackgama.

While the protesters were onstage, Bündchen continued with her walk, seemingly unfazed by the incident. In 2018, she opened up to Vogue about how the PETA protest had changed the course of her modeling career and allowed her to rethink certain campaigns she attached her name to.

"It wasn’t until that shock — it stopped me in my tracks. They sent me all these videos. I wasn’t aware of what was happening, and I was devastated," Bündchen told the outlet at the time. "So I said, ‘Listen, I’m not doing fur campaigns.’"

Taylor Swift's risqué performance

In 2014, Taylor Swift stripped down to lingerie herself while performing alongside the Victoria's Secret angels.

Swift, 24 at the time, performed in London while wearing a black bra, high-waisted underwear with a black lace overlay. She also rocked a satin pink robe and matching nightgown.

Prior to the start of the show, Swift walked the red carpet in a white gown, with a sheer top and a thigh-high slit.

Native American-inspired looks controversy

In 2015, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show received backlash after incorporating Native American-inspired looks into their show.

At the time, Karlie Kloss walked the runway wearing a floor-length feathered headdress, leopard-print underwear and high heels. She was also adorned with fringes and turquoise jewelry during a segment meant to represent the 12 months of the year – fireworks in July, rain gear for April and a headdress for November.

According to the Associated Press, the brand at the time issued an apology and promised not to promote that specific look in any future marketing or broadcasts.

"We sincerely apologize as we absolutely had no intention to offend anyone," the company said at the time.

Historically, headdresses are a symbol of respect worn by Native American war chiefs and warriors. For Great Plains tribes, for instance, each feather placed on a headdress has significance and had to be earned through an act of compassion or bravery. Some modern-day Native American leaders have received war bonnets in ceremonies accompanied by prayers and songs.

Irina Shayk debuted her baby bump

While Irina Shayk was six months pregnant, she took the Victoria's Secret runway and debuted her baby bump for the first time.

At the time, Shayk and Bradley Cooper were expecting their first child. They welcomed their daughter, Lea, in March 2017.

During the 2016 show in Paris, Shayk attempted to conceal her growing belly with two different looks.

In one, the model wore a red lace bra with matching underwear and paired it with a beaded fringe jacket tied right on top of her stomach. In the second look, Shayk wore a trench coat with a matching gray underwear set underneath.

Ariana Grande was struck by ‘Angel’ wings

In 2014, Ariana Grande was the guest performance during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

During her performance, Grande was accidentally struck by Elsa Hosk's "Angel" wings while she was walking the runway.

In a photo that has since gone viral, Grande is seen cowering down and appearing to be afraid of the pointy object attached to Hosk's back.

The Victoria's Secret fashion show airs Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. ET and will be streaming on Amazon Live and Amazon Prime Video as well as Victoria's Secret's Instagram, YouTube and TikTok live.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.