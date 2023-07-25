Jason Aldean reiterates love for America, Jackie Kennedy allegedly didn't enjoy Warren Beatty in the bedroom

‘I LOVE MY COUNTRY' - Jason Aldean praises American values at concert after 'long week' of backlash to video. Continue reading here…

‘SELF-ABSORBED’ - Jackie Kennedy underwhelmed by Warren Beatty's bedroom skills after fling, book claims. Continue reading here…

FAMILY FEUD - Kate Gosselin says son Collin is 'a very troubled young man' after abuse allegations. Continue reading here…

CONTESTANT CRITIQUE - 'Jeopardy!' outrage reaches fever pitch as fans lose their minds over one contestant's behavior. Continue reading here…

ACADEMY SNUB - Samuel L. Jackson says scenes cut from ‘A Time to Kill’ cost him an Oscar: ‘Really, mother------?’ Continue reading here…

‘DIE HARD’ SECRETS - Why Arnold Schwarzenegger said Bruce Willis would never be an action star. Continue reading here…

BAND BANNED - The 1975 banned from performing in Malaysia, festival canceled after Matty Healy same-sex kiss with bandmate. Continue reading here…



‘BLOCK AND PROSPER’ - SI Swim Search finalist Achieng Agutu reveals how she deals with trolls on social media. Continue reading here…

‘YOUR LIGHT IS NEEDED’ - Jamie Foxx receives blessings from Hollywood after breaking silence on medical complication. Continue reading here…

REST IN PEACE - Julian Sands' official cause of death released months after actor went missing on hike. Continue reading here

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube