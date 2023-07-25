Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter
Published

Jason Aldean reiterates love for America, Jackie Kennedy allegedly didn't enjoy Warren Beatty in the bedroom

Get the latest Hollywood headlines from the Fox News Entertainment newsletter

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Jason Aldean in a black shirt and tan cowboy hat split Jackie Kennedy in red and a pearl necklace

Jason Aldean emphasized his love for America amid receiving backlash for his "Try That In A Small Town" music video. According to a book, Jackie Kennedy was not impressed by Warren Beatty's abilities in the bedroom. (Kevin Winter/Bettmann )

‘I LOVE MY COUNTRY' - Jason Aldean praises American values at concert after 'long week' of backlash to video. Continue reading here…

‘SELF-ABSORBED’ - Jackie Kennedy underwhelmed by Warren Beatty's bedroom skills after fling, book claims. Continue reading here…

Kate Gosselin looks up in a blue top inset circle of Collin Gosselin smiling

Kate Gosselin called her son Collin "a very troubled young man" amid allegations that he suffered abuse under her care. (Getty Images/Collin Gosselin Instagram)

FAMILY FEUD - Kate Gosselin says son Collin is 'a very troubled young man' after abuse allegations. Continue reading here…

CONTESTANT CRITIQUE - 'Jeopardy!' outrage reaches fever pitch as fans lose their minds over one contestant's behavior. Continue reading here…

ACADEMY SNUB - Samuel L. Jackson says scenes cut from ‘A Time to Kill’ cost him an Oscar: ‘Really, mother------?’ Continue reading here…

‘DIE HARD’ SECRETS - Why Arnold Schwarzenegger said Bruce Willis would never be an action star. Continue reading here…

BAND BANNED - The 1975 banned from performing in Malaysia, festival canceled after Matty Healy same-sex kiss with bandmate. Continue reading here…
 

Achieng Agutu wearing a grey plaid suit with a red coat

Achieng Agutu revealed how she handles haters on the internet. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

‘BLOCK AND PROSPER’ - SI Swim Search finalist Achieng Agutu reveals how she deals with trolls on social media. Continue reading here…

‘YOUR LIGHT IS NEEDED’ - Jamie Foxx receives blessings from Hollywood after breaking silence on medical complication. Continue reading here…

REST IN PEACE - Julian Sands' official cause of death released months after actor went missing on hike. Continue reading here

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending