Jason Aldean returns to Las Vegas for first concert since 2017 shooting

Jason Aldean is using his music to help heal Las Vegas.

The country star returned to the Nevada city to perform a concert on Friday night. It's the first time Aldean has been back for a full concert since the October 1, 2017, mass shooting in which 58 people were killed and over 800 others were injured when a gunman opened fired from a nearby hotel window.

The Las Vegas massacre remains the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, and just last month a 59th person died from complications from injuries sustained that night.

“Tonight’s a really special night for us. We got a lot of people in the crowd who are family to us, so welcome everyone from Route 91,” Aldean said to the crowd at Park MGM per People magazine.

“We’re glad to see you guys out. It’s good to be back here in Las Vegas. It’s our first show back and make no mistake about it tonight, we came back to blow it out for you guys tonight. Let’s finish what we started, what y’all think!” he added.

In 2017, Aldean was onstage when the shooting started. He was only two songs into his 90-minute set for the Route 91 Harvest Festival when he and his band left the stage and took cover.

“Last time we were starting this song here, we got a little interrupted,” Aldean continued Friday night. “So let’s finish it.”

The musician has been prepping for his comeback since August when it was announced he would be performing there again.

He reflected on social media at the time writing, “These shows are gonna be pretty special for lots of reasons. Can’t wait to see you guys there! #VegasStrong."

Since the massacre, Aldean has had a special relationship with Sin City. He has returned to attend awards shows and visit the hospitals where the victims were recovering.