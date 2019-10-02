2 years after Vegas massacre, Jason Aldean says he thinks about Route 91 Harvest 'family' every day

Two years after a mass shooting that killed 58 people at a country music festival in Las Vegas, country singer Jason Aldean tweeted that he thinks about the Route 91 Harvest "family" every day.

"This will always be a tough day for us," Aldean wrote Tuesday. "Not a day goes by that we don’t think about our @Route91Harvest family."

Aldean was performing onstage with his band when shots rang out from the 32nd floor of a nearby hotel, sending the crowd at the outdoor concert scattering for cover.

2 YEARS AFTER LAS VEGAS SHOOTING, BIG & RICH REMEMBER THE CHAOS AND THE HEROES

“For us, it’s sort of been a daily thing," he said in an interview with iHeartRadio in September. "Every night in our meet-and-greets, we meet new fans who were here. I don’t think we’ve played a show this year where we haven’t had survivors come out to the show. I feel we do that on a daily basis, not just as the anniversary’s coming up.”

"For us, it’s sort of been a daily thing. Every night in our meet-and-greets, we meet new fans who were here. I don’t think we’ve played a show this year where we haven’t had survivors come out to the show." — Jason Aldean

Brittany Aldean, Jason Aldean's wife, also posted a remembrance on Instagram.

"This day will always be a tragic memory. Always in our thoughts and prayers #route91family," she wrote.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

In December, Aldean will headline a concert at the Park Theatre in Las Vegas, his first appearance in the city since the shooting.

The shooter killed himself before police entered his hotel room soon after the gunfire. The motive remains a mystery, authorities say.