Jane’s Addiction singer Perry Farrell’s wife says he is seeking help after ‘physical outburst’ at concert

Jane’s Addiction singer Perry Farrell’s wife, Etty Lau, is providing an update on her husband following his onstage fight with bandmate Dave Navarro, and the subsequent cancellation of their tour.

On Instagram, Lau shared a post on Saturday, beginning by thanking fans for their support.

"Beyond grateful and so very humbled we are, to all the dears that have taken the time to send us such beautiful words of love and support – checking in over and over again to make sure we are well taken care of. Offering love and compassion, words of kindness, and even your homes for us to escape to…" Lau wrote.

She continued, saying Farrell is "the gentlest of souls" and apologizing for his altercation on stage earlier this month with Navarro, saying, "We are equally astonished at Perry’s physical outburst as you are – but you must know that Perry must had been pushed to his absolute limit... to that end we apologize."

Lau said Farrell has appointments with an ear, nose, and throat specialist, and a neurologist, who specializes in the brain and nervous system.

"With all of your love, kindness, compassion and support, you know, Perry will persevere. He will recover. He will be happy again. He will once again be able to share his music, vision and artistry – unbridled," she said, adding that when "he’s ready he will take another giant leap over obstacles to make us laugh, think, while changing the world together."

Farrell was caught on camera at a Boston show earlier this month throwing a punch at the band’s guitarist, Navarro.

Security guards quickly broke up the fight and told Farrell to "stop," while they held him down to prevent further attacks on the guitarist. Navarro grabbed Farrell’s arm, and he was enraged, as he attempted to attack the guitarist again.

A few days later, Jane’s Addiction shared a statement on their social media, announcing the cancellation of the remainder of their tour.

"To all the fans, The band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group," the statement read. "As such, they will be canceling the remainder of the tour."

Navarro also posted a statement on his Instagram addressing the cancellation.

"Due to a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour," he wrote.

"Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs," he continued.

A source told Fox News Digital,"Perry is heartbroken at his actions. He realizes that he waited too long to prioritize his well-being. His exhaustion and the toll it has taken on both his physical and mental health has gone too far."

They added, "He had the best of intentions heading out on tour with the band and feels like he’s let his fans and family down."

Navarro shared new music from the band on Friday, as well as another apology directed mostly at the crew for the tour.

"New Jane’s Addiction track released today, True Love. I am proud of the work we did on this song but I am equally saddened by the fact that you will likely never hear it live," he shared on Instgram.

"I’d also like to publicly apologize to our crew, Crawlers and their crew and to Love and Rockets and their crew," Navarro wrote in reference to the bands that were slated to open for Jane’s Addiction on tour.

"I am gutted that things ended this way and that so many jobs were lost as a result. May all of our hearts mend together," Navarro added.