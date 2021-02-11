Jane Seymour credits physique to eating one meal a day, Pilates: 'It works for me'

Jane Seymour is telling all about her fitness secrets.

The actress and former Bond girl, 69, recently appeared on ITV's "Loose Women" and spoke about how she stays so fit ahead of her 70th birthday next week.

"To stay in shape, I take walks on the beach, I do Pilates, I do gyrotonics, I do light weights" Seymour revealed. "I try to eat healthily but I'm never on a diet or anything. everything in moderation, it works for me."

When pressed about eating only one meal a day, Seymour revealed that it’s actually a "good trick" on her end to staying fit.

JANE SEYMOUR TALKS FINANCIAL AND PERSONAL STRUGGLES ON 'DR. QUINN, MEDICINE WOMAN' IN THE EARLY DAYS

"That’s actually been a good trick," she noted. "Well first of all, cup of coffee first thing in the morning."

"Usually I'm up and running like now then I usually forget to eat until midday. My partner David is doing this intermittent fasting so his big meal is around 2 p.m., so now that becomes lunch," she continued.

"In the evening, if I’m feeling peckish I will eat some pistachio nuts and a glass of wine," she concluded.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Seymour said she still feels "sexy" and that she is "in my prime as far as acting is concerned."

"I still feel sexy," the actress said. "What also gives you a glow at my age is being as healthy as possible and being comfortable in your own skin, instead of obsessing about the passage of time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I feel like I'm in my prime as far as acting is concerned. I've been incredibly busy despite the pandemic. My agent said to me earlier this year, ‘Do you realize you're the only person in my entire agency working right now?’"