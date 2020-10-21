Jane Fonda says she’s 'on pins and needles' ahead of election day: ‘Take deep breaths’

Jane Fonda is on “pins and needles” ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

The actress and social activist, who has the arrest records to prove her commitment to social and climate change, wrote in a post shared to her website that despite having already cast her vote in the upcoming Nov. 3 election, she feels the need to encourage others not to let off of the gas pedal.

“I went to the post office with Tulea several days ago to mail my ballot,” Fonda wrote on Tuesday. “And yesterday, having tracked it, I was told it had arrived and been counted!”

The lively 82-year-old made no mistake about her desire to see Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris in the White House for the next four years as she feels the change could jumpstart mitigation amid ongoing social and political fissure.

“We have to make sure that Biden/Harris are elected and that, given some time and respite from the hate mongering and divisiveness the welcome mat will be pulled back from the militias and the selfishness and irresponsibility of the anti-maskers will be better understood,” Fonda penned.

“My belief is that if Biden wins and is brave and bold (we have to make sure he will be), he can bring enough good jobs and pay proper attention to working people in the middle of the country who have been ignored and left behind by previous elected officials (of both parties).”

Added the “Monster-in-Law” star: “That may be a step forward in quieting the anger that’s been erupting in places where militias exist, ease the despair that fuels the opioid pandemic and begin to address the underlying causes of police violence.”

Fonda also made a point to note that some 22 million Americans had already cast their ballots as of Friday -- a number that's now up to 42 million -- which could lead to “a record 150 million votes” being cast and “turnout rates could be higher than in any presidential election since 1908.”

With growing concern regarding the election, Fonda also doled out some advice for those feeling the stress of making sure their vote is counted.

“Take deep breaths, listen to calming music, watch TV shows that don’t increase our anxiety, talk to friends who feel the same, try meditating,” she suggested.

“It calms me down to pay attention to my squirrels. There are 2 of them now and one actually took a peanut out of my outstretched hand yesterday,” continued Fonda. “Birds are coming around now for the food and the bird bath. Sparrows and finches mostly.”

“I’m in the middle of a city and I have no garden but I’ve created a little nature preserve in front of my home that’s the size of a postage stamp but it’s enough,” she added.