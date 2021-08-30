Jana Kramer addresses photos of ex Mike Caussin with mystery woman: 'Why wasn’t I enough?'

Jana Kramer is opening up about some recent photos that surfaced online, which appeared to show her ex-husband, Mike Caussin, "canoodling" with a new woman during a Mexico getaway.

The singer and actress, 37, who officially divorced the former NFL tight end, 34, last month after six years of marriage, addressed the photos which were made public on social media by the Instagram account Cocktails and Gossip last week.

Kramer said she falls on both sides of the coin in terms of her feelings towards his swift decision to move on from her so quickly -- but she also wonders if there was more she could have done to salvage their union.

"It was the first time that I had seen him with someone else and that's weird too," Kramer said on Monday's episode of her podcast "Whine Down" podcast. "To see the person that you thought you were going to spend the rest of your life with now canoodling with this chica, it's like, remembering that person wasn't good for you, and that this is all good, it's so hard to even tell yourself that, too, because in the moment, you're like, 'Why wasn't I enough?'"

JANA KRAMER SHOWS OFF NEW BREAST IMPLANTS IN TOPLESS PHOTO

Kramer and Caussin share daughter Jolie Rae, 5, and son Jace, 2.

In April, Kramer cited "adultery" and "inappropriate marital conduct" as the grounds for divorcing Caussin in her declaration.

JANA KRAMER SOLD WEDDING RING TO RENOVATE HER HOME AMID SPLIT FROM MIKE CAUSSIN: 'THIS WAS OUR HOUSE'

"Wife charges that Husband has been guilty of inappropriate marital conduct... which renders further cohabitation improper and that Husband has been guilty of Adultery ... during the course of the marriage with more than one individual," the document obtained by People magazine reads.

Kramer also listed April 20 as the day of their separation, which was just one day before she announced on social media that she had given her marriage her all.

"I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal," she added. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful."

Kramer and Caussin married in 2015. Last year, Kramer revealed that Caussin had filed for divorce in 2016 while she was competing on "Dancing with the Stars" and he was in rehab treating his sex addiction, but the two later reconciled.

JANA KRAMER SEEMINGLY ANNOUNCES SPLIT FROM MIKE CAUSSIN: 'NOTHING ELSE TO GIVE'

The marriage is Kramer's third. She was previously married to Michael Gambino in 2004. In 2010, she married Johnathon Schaech, who she divorced the next year.

News of the split comes just seven months after the release of their book, "The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully," which discusses how they bounced back from Caussin's previous cheating.

People magazine reported that their marriage dissolution agreement states that Kramer has agreed to pay Caussin, 34, a total of $592,400.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The money has to do with any claims made in their marital home. The report notes that Kramer will keep the property where the two lived together, while Caussin was able to keep furniture from the master bedroom and bar room and was also be able to keep a truck, desk and dumbbells, the agreement states.

Kramer recently told comedian Chelsea Handler that she was finally ready to jump into the shallow end of the dating waters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's not because I saw a picture of Mike moving on," she said of her reluctance "to get back out there and date — slowly."

"I just, I know that I still have a lot of work to do, but I also am open to it," she continued. "[I know] I still have a lot of healing to do, but I'm open to dating and finding out who my person is. [I know] that I don't have to be with someone, that I'm okay alone… We all know I like companionship and I'd love to find someone that I can have companionship with."