Jamie Foxx, Kim Kardashian's extravagant Christmas decorations outshine Hollywood

Kim Kardashian has been "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" this holiday season with multiple blue spruce and Douglas fir trees adorning her home.

The reality star gave a peek into her winter wonderland on social media, where dozens of flocked Christmas trees lined the hallways of her massive Hidden Hills mansion.

Not to be outdone, Jamie Foxx made sure his home in Southern California illuminated the night sky with thousands of lights on display, while Kathy Hilton brought in fake snow for a festive soirée at her Bel Air mansion.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star revealed more than a dozen real Christmas trees were part of her holiday decor this year in a TikTok clip shared earlier this month.

She transformed the stark white hallway on the main floor of her home into a holiday movie with massive trees huddled against the walls and arches.

The SKIMS founder brought even more joy to one of her children's rooms and showed off another round of Christmas trees expertly decorated with ornaments, bows and mini purses.

Jamie Foxx showed the magic of Christmas with colorful lights covering the trees surrounding his estate in Los Angeles. The Oscar winner didn't stop there. His balcony and stairwell featured hundreds of strands of glistening lights.

Foxx is in a celebratory mood nine months after suffering a "medical complication ," according to the actor's daughter, Corinne Foxx.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she wrote at the time. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Details of his condition were not released, and a representative for Foxx told Fox News Digital, "Nothing further is being provided from the family at this time."

On his birthday this month, Foxx thanked fans for their support and said he needed every prayer he received.

Kathy Hilton decked the halls of her Bel Air estate with Christmas trees and fake snow for a special event with a few of her favorite people

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star showed off her festive flair with nutcrackers, Santa decorations and garland covering every inch of her home at the DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas at Kathy's event.

Just like her mom, Paris Hilton propped up a perfectly pink Christmas tree to get in the holiday spirit with her family.

"Celebrating our baby girl London with a pink Christmas," she wrote on Instagram. "I love my babies so much!!"