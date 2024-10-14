Expand / Collapse search
Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx gives 'artistic explanation' of mystery illness that 'went terribly wrong'

'Django Unchained' star Jamie Foxx performed a one-man show in Atlanta about the actor's 2023 health scare

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Jamie Foxx discusses mysterious 2023 hospitalization which started with a 'bad headache' Video

Jamie Foxx discusses mysterious 2023 hospitalization which started with a 'bad headache'

Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx explained that he didn't 'remember anything' during weeks-long hospital stint last year. (Courtesy: @drbrendacombs /TMX)

Jamie Foxx addressed his mystery health scare during a one-man show in Atlanta.

Foxx, 56, took the stage for the first time since his health scare for "One More Chance: An Evening with Jamie Foxx."

"God is good…. As I post these pictures, my heart and my soul is filled with nothing but pure joy…on October 3 fourth and fifth I had an opportunity to tell my side of the story and there was no better place than Atlanta, Georgia," the "Django Unchained" actor wrote Monday on Instagram.

"When people ask me is this a stand up comedy show I say no it’s an artistic explanation. Of some thing that went terribly wrong, but thanks to the great people in Atlanta especially piedmont hospital you enabled me to come back and be on stage and do what I love to do the most…" he added.

JAMIE FOXX SAYS MYSTERIOUS  HOSPITALIZATION BEGAN WITH ‘BAD HEADACHE,' ACTOR ‘CAN’T REMEMBER ANYTHING'

Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx says his new one-man show is "an artistic explanation. Of some thing that went terribly wrong." The show is his first time back on stage since his mysterious 2023 health scare. (Getty Images)

Representatives for Foxx did not return Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

The Oscar-winning actor chatted with concerned fans in July outside a restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona, where he attempted to provide answers about what happened when he suffered a "medical complication." 

"Look, April 11 last year, bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil," Foxx said before snapping his fingers. "I was gone for 20 days."

"I don't remember anything," Jamie said to the fans at the restaurant. "So they told me — I'm in Atlanta — they told me, my sister and my daughter, they took me to the first doctor and they said… ‘Nah,’ gave me a cortisone shot.

"The next doctor said, ‘Something’s going on up there.' I won't say it on camera. I won't say it on camera. But it was…" Foxx said as he nodded his head in deep thought. 

Actor Jamie Foxx sports black button down on red carpet

Jamie Foxx was hospitalized in 2023 for an undisclosed medical complication. (Getty Images)

Corinne Foxx revealed on April 12, 2023, that her father was recovering from a medical complication

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she wrote on social media at the time. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Foxx has yet to disclose the medical condition he suffered.

Jamie Foxx in a green scarf and hat smiles on the carpet with and Cameron Diaz in a black sweater and white collar shirt

Jamie Foxx recently starred alongside Cameron Diaz in "Back in Action." The film is set to be released on Netflix in January. (Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

The Grammy winner has eight projects slated for the future, according to IMDb, and wrapped filming on "Back in Action" last year after production was halted following his medical scare. 

At the time, production continued with a body double until Foxx returned to set.

The film also marks Cameron Diaz's return to the silver screen after her last starring role in 2014, where she worked alongside Foxx in "Annie."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

