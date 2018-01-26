James Franco was quickly erased from Vanity Fair cover following sexual misconduct allegations

Vanity Fair erased James Franco from its coveted Hollywood Portfolio cover due to the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

A Vanity Fair spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter the magazine decided not to include Franco on the cover “once we learned of the misconduct allegations against him.”

Franco was initially photographed for the cover along with 12 other stars, but he was digitally removed before production, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The cover, shot by celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz, was done in November. Celebrities on the cover titled “12 Extraordinary Stars, One Momentous Year” included Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Chastain, Gal Gadot, Oprah Winfrey, Claire Foy, Harrison Ford, Zendaya, Michael B. Jordan, Tom Hanks, Nicole Kidman, Michael Shannon, Robert DeNiro and the magazine’s editor-in-chief Graydon Carter.

It was not immediately clear when the magazine decided to scrub Franco from the cover. Franco did not immediately comment on the exclusion.

Five women came forward to accuse Franco of sexual misconduct, the Los Angeles Times reported earlier this month. Franco told “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” that if he did “something wrong” he would “fix it.”

Franco received a Golden Globe Award for best actor in a musical of comedy for his role in “The Disaster Artist.” Franco was not nominated for an Oscar for the role.

Besides Franco being edited out, Vanity Fair has come under scrutiny for other issues in the photo. Online readers pointed out it appeared Witherspoon had three legs on the cover. Another picture of Winfrey in the magazine showed her with three hands. Vanity Fair said Winfrey’s extra hand was “a mistake” but claimed Witherspoon’s dress lining made it appear she had three legs.