Oscars snubs: Tom Hanks, Spielberg and James Franco left out

It looks like water may be as good as gold.

Nominations for the 90th annual Academy Awards were announced in Beverly Hills this morning. The Cold War era fantasy film "The Shape of Water" received a near-record 13 bids, positioning it as the best picture frontrunner.

The British World War II epic "Dunkirk" finished second with eight. Reflecting the change in the Academy's demographics, the popular horror/satire movie "Get Out" got four nods, including best picture and best actor for star Daniel Kaluuya.

But for every person who made it in, there was someone who had to "get out" in order to make room.

Here are the five most notable snubs from today's Oscar nominations.

1. Steven Spielberg for 'The Post'

Arguably the most famous director on the planet, he received his first best director invitation 40 years ago - for the science fiction classic "Close Encounters of the Third Kind." He would finally take home Oscars for helming "Schindler's List" and "Saving Private Ryan." Based on early buzz for the Pentagon Papers drama "The Post," he seemed poised for his third encounter with the Academy Award. Instead, the Spielberg feature made just two categories, best actress for designated hitter Meryl Streep plus best picture. That's still good news, though not quite the headline that the director was hoping for.

2. Tom Hanks in 'The Post'

A current Academy governor, he won back-to-back Oscars for "Philadelphia" and "Forrest Gump" back in the mid-1990s. He's had less awards success in the twenty-first century. In fact, his last best actor bid came back in 2001, for the box office smash "Cast Away." His well-reviewed portrayal of journalist Ben Bradlee in "The Post" looked like the perfect reason for the Academy to deliver him a sixth nomination. Cast aside again? As Mr. Gump himself would explain - it happens.

3. James Franco in 'The Disaster Artist'

Playing the star of what is often considered the "best" bad movie ever made, Franco's notices for "The Disaster Artist" have been anything but disastrous. Just weeks ago, he was on stage at the Golden Globes accepting the prize for best actor in a musical or comedy. Further recognition at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards and a Screen Actors Guild nod seemed to bode well for his Oscar chances. Alas, late-breaking allegations of inappropriate conduct might have come at the worst possible time. Talk about disaster for a motion picture artist.

4. Jake Gyllenhaal in 'Stronger'

When the film debuted in cinemas last fall, Gyllenhaal's work as a real-life survivor of the Boston Marathon bombing made him a strong favorite for an Oscar nomination. The movie's lukewarm ticket sales and somewhat early release might have caused voters to forget about his exceptional emoting by the end of the year. His absence from the best actor lineup is a most unfortunate one. It's hard to find a stronger performance by anyone in 2017.

5. Judi Dench in 'Victoria and Abdul'

There is nothing like a dame. And there's certainly nothing like Dame Judi Dench's sensational second outing as Queen Victoria in the follow-up to 1997's "Mrs. Brown." Many thought her role reprisal would lead her to victory as best actress at the Academy Awards. Unfortunately, Dench was squeezed out of the final five - likely due to the fierce competition. The dame still holds one statuette, for best supporting actress in "Shakespeare in Love." The Bard himself would perhaps describe her "Victoria and Abdul" best actress failure as the ultimate Oscar tragedy.