Jameela Jamil speaks out about rare tissue disorder battle, confesses internet trolls made her ‘suicidal’

British actress Jameela Jamil is opening up about her health battles.

The "She-Hulk: Attorney" star revealed on social media that she suffers from a rare tissue disorder called Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS).

"Jesus Christ, that is not an app, that is not a filter, that is just my face. Look how elastic that is," Jamil demonstrated in a TikTok video while stretching out her skin.

EDS is a group of heritable connective tissue disorders. The conditions are caused by genetic changes that affect connective tissue, according to The Ehlers-Danlos Society.

She continued to explain that EDS also causes her joints to be hypermobile, as she hyperextended her arm to the camera as an example.

"It pertains to my joints. As you can see, nothing bends the right way, everything bends the right and the wrong way."

"Yes, that is very sexy, thanks for asking," she laughed.

In the three-minute-long video, the 36-year-old actress went on to say she is sharing this personal information to spread awareness to others and described EDS as "very dangerous" if an individual isn't aware of the conditions.

"I want to talk about it despite the fact that people like to make fun of me over my health because it’s a really serious condition, and it impacts every single part of your body…it even affects your mind."

Additionally, Jamil admitted in her Instagram caption that she was hesitant to share she had EDS since internet users made fun of her health problems, and it made her "suicidal for a while."

"But they are just a bunch of ignorant arseholes who haven’t a hundredth of our strength, they can’t imagine surviving what we survive, so they choose to gaslight us about it all instead," she wrote in her social media caption.

Towards the end of the video, "The Good Place" star listed a few of the effects of EDS and said it may impact "bruising, bleeding, healing" and can make "pregnancy so much more complicated" for those planning to have a baby.

She additionally warned if children have EDS, they should not be participating in "contact sports."

Jamil explained that she is sharing her message about the condition to raise awareness and help others.

"I'm done not talking to the people who MATTER about this hugely important subject because a bunch of people lucky to have good health, have no souls. Let's raise awareness on this subject together, and save some motherf---ing lives!"