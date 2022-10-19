Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Jada Pinkett Smith recalls Will's ex-wife Sheree's ‘out-of-line’ action: 'You marched into the master bedroom'

Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, hosts her own show, 'Red Table Talk,' alongside her mother and daughter

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Jada Pinkett Smith is the first to admit she has "really crossed the line" before. 

In a new episode of "Red Table Talk" on Facebook, the actress and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, spoke with Pinkett Smith's husband Will's ex-wife Sheree Zampino. Zampino was filling in as a guest host for the Smiths' daughter Willow, who is on tour

Discussing their relationship, Pinkett Smith said candidly that when she came onto the scene, she did things incorrectly. In hindsight, she says, "I would have definitely taken a beat as far as putting myself within the dynamic of you guys," speaking on the dissolution of Zampino and Smith's marriage.

Zampino and Smith were married for three years and divorced in 1995. Pinkett Smith married the "Men In Black" star in 1997.

Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Sheree Zambino detailed their evolving relationship over the years and how they have built a "sisterhood."

Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Sheree Zambino detailed their evolving relationship over the years and how they have built a "sisterhood." (Amy Sussman/Emma McIntyre)

"For me, it really was just about maturity," Pinkett Smith clarified. "Just not understanding the marital dynamic. Like, OK, well, divorce papers are sent and people are over it, then this is done… Guess what, it ain't never done."

Zampino gave Pinkett Smith credit, noting "When you got it, I remember you coming to me, and you were teary, you were very emotional, and you said, 'I just didn't know.' And basically what you were saying is, ‘I was in the picture too soon.’"

Pinkett Smith echoed her sentiments, saying "I was. I was in the picture." 

Things between the two started to heal, with Zampino revealing, "You apologized for that."

The mother to Jayden and Willow shared her biggest misconception came from not expecting "this woman to be a part of this family. It's like… not only like taking on Trey, but Sheree is coming along, too, as part of the package."

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith and Sheree Zampino pictured together in 2014. Zampino and Smith were married for three years until 1995. In 1997, he married Pinkett Smith.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith and Sheree Zampino pictured together in 2014. Zampino and Smith were married for three years until 1995. In 1997, he married Pinkett Smith. (Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

Pinkett Smith recalls giving Zampino "no time to adjust," and crossing a boundary early in their days of co-parenting Zampino and Smith's son Trey.

And while Pinkett Smith took responsibility for the moments where she was wrong, she also called out the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star for a brazen moment:

"I remember one time you came in the house, and you went into the master bedroom. You just looked around, yes. You looked around, you marched into the master bedroom, and you wanted to see what was going on, like how it was decorated and all that. You marched back there, and you were like, ‘Oh, OK. I just wanna see.'"

Will Smith, flanked by wife Jada Pinkett Smith and their two children, Jayden and Willow, and his son with Sheree Zambino, Trey.

Will Smith, flanked by wife Jada Pinkett Smith and their two children, Jayden and Willow, and his son with Sheree Zambino, Trey. (Doug Peters/PA Images )

While listening to Pinkett Smith tell the story, Zampino's mouth opened wide in apparent disbelief.

"Oh, that's out of line," Zampino said. 

Pinkett Smith clarified that while "it was early on" in their relationship and a way, she believed, for Zampino to establish her "queen bee" status, it was something she struggled with.

"Oh, shame. Shameful," Zampino said.

Regardless of the obstacles the two women have faced, they respect one another and the "sisterhood" they have developed. The women said they don't believe they have to forgive one another for anything else.

