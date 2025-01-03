Jack Nicholson seen for the first time in over a year in new photo with daughter

Jack Nicholson is kicking off 2025 with those who matter most.

On Tuesday, the Academy Award-winning actor, 87, was featured in his daughter Lorraine's Instagram post, which highlighted some of her best moments from 2024.

"The giving season," she captioned the post, which included a carousel of pictures.

One photo in particular showed Lorraine and Jack embracing in a warm hug.

The photo marks the first time Jack has been seen in over a year.

"The Shining" actor was last photographed in May 2023 sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Last year, Jack's son, Ray, opened up about his relationship with his famous dad.

"My mom says, 'Ray, you were such a beautiful boy, and then you started to look like your father,’" the actor, who starred in "Smile 2," joked on "CBS Mornings."

He also told the outlet that he and his Oscar-winning father "don’t talk that much about acting."

"I think probably I’d hang onto his word too much. I think it's important for me to find my way," Ray said.

At the premiere for "Smile 2," Ray told Deadline he and his dad are "very different people."

"I was born in 1992, he was born in 1937. The things that affect me don’t necessarily affect him. Obviously, I love him. He’s my inspiration. I ate dinner with him every night. I studied it, that’s how I learned to be a human being. So, of course we’re gonna be kind of similar," the 32-year-old said.

Ray is the elder of two children Nicholson shares with his former partner, Rebecca Broussard. Ray's younger sister is Lorraine.

Nicholson also reportedly has four other children: Jennifer Nicholson, 59, whom he shares with his first and only wife, Sandra Knight, Caleb Goddard with Susan Anspach, Honey Hollman, 42, with model Winnie Hollman (though he’s never formally acknowledged paternity), and Tessa Gourin, who claims she is the actor’s illegitimate daughter with Jennie Gourin, though he’s never publicly addressed the claim.

