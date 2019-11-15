Is Kim Kardashian wearing the ring she said was stolen in Paris?

Kim Kardashian may have some explaining to do.

During a photo shoot for the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star’s latest KKW fragrance, Diamonds Collection, which is a collaboration with sisters Kourtney and Khloé, the trio posed – in true Kardashian fashion – with a slew of diamond jewelry that had to be escorted by three armed security guards at all times, according to TMZ.

Eagled-eyed fans were quick to point out that one of the rings Kardashian was wearing appeared to be a 20 carat emerald-cut ring that her husband Kanye West gifted her in the summer of 2016 — and that she claimed was stolen during a brazen robbery in Paris.

Kardashian, 39, had said that one of her oval-cut 15 carat engagement rings by Lorraine Schwartz, given to her by husband Kanye West in 2013, was spared in the $10 million-dollar heist — but not this one.

While many fans praised the reality star for her look, many didn’t let up on wanting answers and showered the mother of four with inquiries into the massive diamond rings' similarities.

“Isn’t that of the Ring that was lost in Paris?” one commenter asked, while another played bad cop, adding, “Isnt that the RING that they STOLE from you in PARIS? 😂😂😂.”

Another commenter simply wrote, “You got your ring back 🤷‍️”

Following the harrowing ordeal in 2016, Kardashian swore off ever flaunting her expensive jewelry on social media or in any fashion aside from events or red carpets.

A rep for Kardashian did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.