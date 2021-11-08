Astroworld 2021: Where investigators are currently focusing following tragedy during Travis Scott show

Following the deaths at the Astroworld Festival during Travis Scott’s headlining performance on Friday, investigators in Houston are already looking into how crowd control so thoroughly broke down at the event.

Investigators are expected to examine the design of safety barriers and the use of crowd control in determining what led to a crush of spectators who were there to see Scott and other artists perform. Eight people died by the time the show ended and hundreds more were injured.

Authorities planned to use videos, witness interviews and a review of concert procedures to figure out what went wrong. However, one thing that seems to be consistent throughout witnesses’ stories is that the crowd rushed the stage, squeezing people too tightly for them to breathe, once Scott took the stage around 9 p.m.

Houston officials did not immediately release the victims' names or the cause of death, but family and friends began to name their loved ones and tell their stories Sunday.

Thirteen people remained hospitalized Sunday. Their conditions were not disclosed but their ages reportedly range from 14-27. Over 300 people were treated at a field hospital at the concert.

City officials said they were in the early stages of investigating what caused the pandemonium at the sold-out Astroworld festival, an event founded by Scott that previously saw three people hospitalized after the crowd raced into the venue in 2019. About 50,000 people were at the 2021 show.

Authorities said that among other things, they will look at how the area around the stage was designed.

Steven Adelman, vice president of the industry group Event Safety Alliance, which was formed after the collapse of a stage at the Indiana State Fair in 2011 killed seven people, helped write industry guidelines widely used today.

Besides looking at safety barriers and whether they correctly directed crowds or contributed to the crush of spectators, Adelman told The Associated Press that authorities will look at whether something incited the crowd besides Scott taking the stage.

Adelman said another question is whether there was enough security there, noting there is a nationwide shortage of people willing to take low-wage, part-time security gigs.

"Security obviously was unable to stop people. Optically, that’s really bad-looking," he said. "But as for what it tells us, it’s too early to say."

Houston police and fire department officials said their investigation will include reviewing video taken by concert promoter Live Nation, as well as dozens of clips from people at the show.

Officials also planned to review the event’s security plan and various permits issued to organizers to see whether they were properly followed. In addition, investigators planned to speak with Live Nation representatives, Scott and concertgoers.

While it’s unclear if Scott or anyone involved with the incident could face criminal liability, it was revealed on Sunday that he is already the subject of at least three lawsuits stemming from those who were harmed during the Astroworld Festival on Friday.

