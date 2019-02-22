In joint TV appearance, 'radical' Dems embrace their reputations, slam President Trump

Three freshman Democratic congresswomen seemed to relish their "radical" reputations Thursday night during the premiere of a late-night comedy program.

U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota appeared together on Showtime’s “Desus & Mero” show, starring the comedy team Desus Nice and The Kid Mero.

During a segment taped at Ocasio-Cortez's office on Capitol Hill in Washington, the lawmakers shared their theories on why they have attracted so much media attention since taking office in January.

“I think we have a beef with almost everyone here," Omar said of her fellow members of Congress, "because there’s a lack of courage and it seems like we’re radical because we deeply care about the people we represent and we want to throw down for them."

“For once, we’re not just fighting over what is getting done but we’re fighting over how it’s getting done,” Ocasio-Cortez added.

Tlaib made headlines soon after taking office last month when she proclaimed she was going to “impeach the motherf---er,” in reference to President Trump.

“Rashida got into a little trouble for saying a boo-boo word,” Ocasio-Cortez grinned. “So I hit up Rashida, I sent her a text and was like, ‘Don’t worry about it. Like, who cares?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, I’m from Detroit. Like, back there that’s what we call ‘guy.’”

“That’s saying ‘that guy,’” Tlaib defended her remark.

Omar, who has repeatedly walked back anti-Semitic tweets, pointed out what she called a “double standard” that “that guy” President Trump never gets in trouble for “all the boo-boo words” he uses.

Ocasio-Cortez agreed. “Well, I think it’s one of those things where it’s, like, keeping it real with people is this frowned-upon thing and so we’re just doing it anyway because it’s too much work, it’s too much work to not do that,” the Democratic socialist said.