Hugh Hefner's widow spills on dark Playboy mansion, Kevin Costner's finances with ex Christine are reviewed

Get the latest Hollywood headlines from the Fox News Entertainment newsletter

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Hugh and Crystal Hefner wearing red robes and sailors hat split Kevin Costner and his wife Christine on the red carpet

Hugh Hefners widow Crystal is divulging Playboy Mansion secrets while Kevin Costners monthly financial records with ex Christine Baumgartner are being highlighted in court. (Charley Gallay/Doug Peters - PA Images)

‘TOXIC’ PLAYBOY - ‘Playboy’ legend Hugh Hefner's widow exposing 'dark side' of the mansion in tell-all memoir. Continue reading here…

DIVORCE DETAILS - Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner battle over monthly finances after 'Yellowstone' star's court victory. Continue reading here…

Harry Styles closes his eyes passionately on stage while performing at The BRIT Awards in a sequined jacket and no shirt

Harry Styles was hit by an unknown object while onstage in Vienna, following several similar incidents with other musical artists including Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and Pink. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

SIGN OF THE TIMES - Harry Styles hit in the eye by hurled object during concert, in latest incident of recent trend. Continue reading here…

CRUEL SUMMER - Woman arrested at Taylor Swift's Rhode Island mansion for trespassing. Continue reading here…

‘WATCH HOW BAD IT GETS’ - 50 Cent says Los Angeles is 'finished' after zero bail policy reinstatement. Continue reading here…

FLIPPING THE SCRIPT - Jonah Hill sells 'complete unrelenting control' merch after being accused of 'emotional abuse' by ex. Continue reading here…

Kate Gosselin poses with her twins and sextuplets

Two of Kate Gosselin's children are detailing the alleged abuse that son Collin endured while living with his mother. (Donna Svennevik/Disney General Entertainment Content)

SPEAKING UP - Kate Gosselin’s children expose alleged abuse of son Collin. Continue reading here…

HOLLYWOOD’S TOP GUN - ‘Mission: Impossible’ star Tom Cruise rules Hollywood, won't bow to ‘woke ideology': experts. Continue reading here…

‘GUTTURAL CRYING’ - Maria Menounos was ‘f---ing gutted’ over cancer diagnosis after doctors initially missed tumor. Continue reading here…

Maria Menounos red carpet

Maria Menounos has been speaking out about her cancer battle. (Photo by Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

TEENY WEENY BIKINIS - Models Camille Kostek, Katie Austin strut in cheeky bikinis for SI Swimsuit runway show. Continue reading here…

