Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Margot Robbie looks unrecognizable as she rocks racy outfit for filming of 'Babylon'

The actress is starring in the film alongside Brad Pitt

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 23 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 23

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Margot Robbie looked unrecognizable Monday while on the set of her upcoming film "Babylon."

The 31-year-old actress' iconic blonde hair was replaced with long, red curls as she wore sequined shorts and a matching bikini top. A crew member kept a jacket for Robbie to wear in between shots.

Robbie has been working with her former co-star Brad Pitt. The two starred alongside each other in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," which was released in 2019.

"Babylon" was written by Damien Chazelle and is set in the 1920s-era of the Hollywood industry. Chazelle previously won an Academy Award for "La La Land."

‘THE SUICIDE SQUAD’ STAR MARGOT ROBBIE FEELS SHE'S ‘PEAKED’ IN HOLLYWOOD: ‘THIS KEEPS ME UP AT NIGHT’

Actress Margot Robbie wears a sexy sequin outfit as she films a night scene for 'Babylon' in Los Angeles. The actress was seen showing off her curly red hair and shooting a scene in which she walks into a movie theater wearing sequined hot shorts and a bikini top for the film. A crew worker was on hand to keep her covered with a jacket in between takes so that she wouldn't get cold. Margot has reunited with her 'Once Upon a time in Hollywood' costar, Brad Pitt for the film. Written by Damien Chazelle and set in the late 1920s during the movie industry’s transition from silent films to talkies, Babylon explores the rise and fall of multiple characters and has been described as 'The Great Gatsby on steroids.'

Actress Margot Robbie wears a sexy sequin outfit as she films a night scene for 'Babylon' in Los Angeles. The actress was seen showing off her curly red hair and shooting a scene in which she walks into a movie theater wearing sequined hot shorts and a bikini top for the film. A crew worker was on hand to keep her covered with a jacket in between takes so that she wouldn't get cold. Margot has reunited with her 'Once Upon a time in Hollywood' costar, Brad Pitt for the film. Written by Damien Chazelle and set in the late 1920s during the movie industry’s transition from silent films to talkies, Babylon explores the rise and fall of multiple characters and has been described as 'The Great Gatsby on steroids.' (CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID)

Robbie recently opened up to Fox News about the idea that she has "peaked" in her Hollywood career.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Honestly, this keeps me up at night, this very question," she said when asked if she feels she’s hit her apex. "I feel like I have peaked, and maybe it's all downhill from here."

"Maybe I'm at the top, and it can't get any better," she continued of her storied arc. "I hope that's not the case because I still feel like I have a lot to give, and there's still a lot of directors I want to work with. And, you know, I'm just going to keep climbing as long as I can."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Robbie has worked alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Jared Leto, Will Smith, Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, Steve Carell and many others. The actress has also had the pleasure of working with directors Elizabeth Banks, Quentin Tarantino, Cathy Yan, Craig Gillespie, Adam McKay and Josie Rourke, to name a few.

Trending